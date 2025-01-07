City of Waterloo staff and council release the 2025 budget, announce 6.34 percent tax increase

Host: Leah Gerber

The City of Waterloo staff published a press release last week announcing the confirmation of the 2025 budget and a 6.34 percent property tax increase. Waterloo staff and council determine the budget in three year increments, so this was a confirmation of a budget and tax increase that had been predetermined last year, says councillor and finance liaison Diane Freeman. Director of financial planning and asset management for the city, Brad Witzel explained how the average annual increase to each household is determined, as well as the city’s infrastructure funding gap of 39 million dollars.