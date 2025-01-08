The Clean Up Hour, Mix 300

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, in which we finish the top 50 of 2024 with selections #25-1. Also, for the first time in the history of the show, I forgot to turn down the background music volume when I was talking, and did not realize until it was too late! I poked around and think I can still be heard fine, but apologies in advance if I’m wrong on that.

Albums are listed in square brackets!

Andre 3000 – Tunnels of Egypt [Moving Day]

ThorHighHeels – equip the estrogen materia in a last bid to save the planet [willems house]

Dom Kennedy – LEANIN [Class of 95]

Keor Meteor – Carl Lewis [Ski Masks Extended/Korv Kiosk/Wurstelbox/36 Paymets/15 Car Pile Up/Short Music Tape 4]

LL Cool J – 30 Decembers [The Force]

Lil B – The Clerk Has Blood On His Hands [The Book of Flame]

Yelawolf – Goodbye Mornin [War Story]

Redman – Pop da Trunk [Muddy Waters Too]

NxWorries – Where I Go (feat. H.E.R.) [Why Lawd?]

RiTchie – Looping [Triple Digits [112]/Quiet Warp Xpress]

Jay Worthy – Can’t Do That [Affiliated 2/Magic Hour/Time After Time/Tonite Show 2

King Krule – Whaleshark [SHHHHHH!]

Ka – Bread Wine Body Blood [The Thief Next to Jesus]

Logic – Interstellar (feat. Lucy Rose) [Ultra 85]

TiRon & Ayomari – Who The F**k Do You Think You Are? (feat. The Potash Twins) [The Adventures of TiRon & Ayomari]

R.A.P Ferreira – the poem presents a glimpse [The First Fist to Make Contact When we Dap/OUTSTANDING UNDERSTANDING]

Jahmiu – IDKLIFEISWEIRD [Almost Forgot How to Swim]

Common & Pete Rock – Wise Up [The Auditorium Vol. 1]

Tyler, the Creator – Hey Jane [CHROMOKOPIA]

Niko B – dagenham to barking [dog eat dog food world]

ScHoolboy Q – Germany ’86 [BLUE LIPS]

Serengeti – they made it [KDIV/mixtape/Palookaville]

John Wells – SCARED 2 SAY DIE (Live) [That Much Bread On Me – EP/whole world burnin’ down (deluxe)]

Blu – Precipitation [Love (the) Ominous World/Los Angeles/Out of the Blue/abc/Royal Blu/Other Shades of Blu(e)/The Original Color Blu(e) (Demos)/Back Home Again/Good GOD (the Bonus Songs)/California Soul]

Michael Christmas – Snooter (feat. Lungs & Phiik) [Unsexy]

See y’all next time!