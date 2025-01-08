The Clean Up Hour, Mix 300

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, in which we finish the top 50 of 2024 with selections #25-1. Also, for the first time in the history of the show, I forgot to turn down the background music volume when I was talking, and did not realize until it was too late! I poked around and think I can still be heard fine, but apologies in advance if I’m wrong on that.
Albums are listed in square brackets!
Andre 3000 – Tunnels of Egypt [Moving Day]
ThorHighHeels – equip the estrogen materia in a last bid to save the planet [willems house]
Dom Kennedy – LEANIN [Class of 95]
Keor Meteor – Carl Lewis [Ski Masks Extended/Korv Kiosk/Wurstelbox/36 Paymets/15 Car Pile Up/Short Music Tape 4]
LL Cool J – 30 Decembers [The Force]
Lil B – The Clerk Has Blood On His Hands [The Book of Flame]
Yelawolf – Goodbye Mornin [War Story]
Redman – Pop da Trunk [Muddy Waters Too]
NxWorries – Where I Go (feat. H.E.R.) [Why Lawd?]
RiTchie – Looping [Triple Digits [112]/Quiet Warp Xpress]
Jay Worthy – Can’t Do That [Affiliated 2/Magic Hour/Time After Time/Tonite Show 2
King Krule – Whaleshark [SHHHHHH!]
Ka – Bread Wine Body Blood [The Thief Next to Jesus]
Logic – Interstellar (feat. Lucy Rose) [Ultra 85]
TiRon & Ayomari – Who The F**k Do You Think You Are? (feat. The Potash Twins) [The Adventures of TiRon & Ayomari]
R.A.P Ferreira – the poem presents a glimpse [The First Fist to Make Contact When we Dap/OUTSTANDING UNDERSTANDING]
Jahmiu – IDKLIFEISWEIRD [Almost Forgot How to Swim]
Common & Pete Rock – Wise Up [The Auditorium Vol. 1]
Tyler, the Creator – Hey Jane [CHROMOKOPIA]
Niko B – dagenham to barking [dog eat dog food world]
ScHoolboy Q – Germany ’86 [BLUE LIPS]
Serengeti – they made it [KDIV/mixtape/Palookaville]
John Wells – SCARED 2 SAY DIE (Live) [That Much Bread On Me – EP/whole world burnin’ down (deluxe)]
Blu – Precipitation [Love (the) Ominous World/Los Angeles/Out of the Blue/abc/Royal Blu/Other Shades of Blu(e)/The Original Color Blu(e) (Demos)/Back Home Again/Good GOD (the Bonus Songs)/California Soul]
Michael Christmas – Snooter (feat. Lungs & Phiik) [Unsexy]
See y’all next time!