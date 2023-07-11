CKMS News – 2023-07-11 – Headlines – Federal grocery rebate distribution and more stories.

Headlines for July 11th, 2023:



By: M.P. Holmes

Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener’s Willow River Park vandalized for sixth time in three years

Two new WRDSB trustees appointed, including son of late trustee

Council approves construction of over 5000 residential units and more are on the way

Kitchener City Council has approved another 15 tower blocks of housing. Most of these new highrises, and over 3000 units, will be at the new development at 321 Courtland Ave. More towers are going up at Victoria and Park streets, and another 600 units throughout south Kitchener. There are two neighbourhood meetings this week to discuss two new developments.

The information pages with the zoom link can be found at:

417 King Meeting

1154 Queen’s Blvd. Meeting

Laura Mae Lindo, outgoing MPP for Kitchener Centre, endorses Debbie Chapman in the race for MPP.

The Canada Revenue Agency’s Grocery Rebate issued to eligible Canadians on July 5.

Months after Parliament passed the one-time benefit first unveiled as part of the 2023 federal budget, the payment was distributed on Wednesday.

The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians, and over 100,000 people in Kitchener. The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Revenue Peter Fragiskatos came to Kitchener to explain the rebate and answer questions

For more information on the grocery rebate, you can contact the CRA or go to their website at: https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/child-family-benefits/goods-services-tax-harmonized-sales-tax-gst-hst-credit/grocery-rebate.html

