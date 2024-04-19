A photo of the front of Kitchener City Hall. In the background, the sky is grey, in the foreground, much of city hall is grey. There are people sitting in front of city hall on chairs and benches. A few people playing giant chess. The words "Kitchener City Hall" are on a veranda above the front doors
CKMS Community News, Newsroom

CKMS News -2024-04-19- Kitchener’s RISE Fund address systemic barriers and underfunding of Black, Indigenous and racialized community organisations

CKMS News -2024-04-19- Kitchener’s RISE Fund

by: dan kellar
Kitchener – Applications for Kitchener’s Racialized and Indigenous Supports for Equity (RISE) Fund are open until May 2nd and the city has already received more applications than in past funding cycles.

Since 2022, the RISE Fund has awarded nearly 250,000$ to 34 organisations. The grants have funded everything from community garden and swim program projects, to film festivals and community feasts, to gendered based violence prevention programs and a project which works to reunite families displaced by conflict in Syria.

CKMS News spoke with Rea Parchment, the senior equity advisor for the City of Kitchener, about the importance of the grant in helping to address inequities, and support opportunities and well-being for Black, Indigenous and racialized community-led organisations.

To get more information about the RISE fund, visit kitchener.ca/RISEFund.

 

