CKMS News -2024-06-14- Alliance For a Liveable Ontario urge Conservatives to rethink housing plans

dan kellar

Waterloo, ON –



The Alliance for a Liveable Ontario petitioned Ontario’s progressive conservative MPPs to scrap Bill-185 and proposed changes to the Provincial Planning Statement. The broad-based coalition, consisting of 65 member organsations and hundreds of individuals, sent a letter to the premier in late May with 10 “key problems” with Bill 185 and the changes to the PPS.

The ALO wrote that “Aside from worsening the housing crisis, these changes will also further eliminate important protections that have safeguarded our farmland, natural assets and water resources for future generations and effectively eliminate any public oversight of new housing development, regardless of how bad it is.”

CKMS News spoke with founding member of the ALO, Mark Reusser, who discussed the coalition’s opposition to the government’s actions and alternatives to address the housing availability and affordability crises, including specific effects on Waterloo Region.

The provincial government’s ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing did not respond to requests from CKMS News for comment on the ALO’s analysis.