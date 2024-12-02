CKMS News – 2024-12-02 – KW Symphony members speak about their experiences with the symphony’s tumultuous year

Leah Gerber

Miriam Stewart-Kroeker, a cellist with the KW Symphony was devastated when she heard the news of the symphony’s bankruptcy last year, wondering if she would have to move her family away from KW so she could continue working. She and her fellow musicians decided to take a stand and fight for the symphony, and last month the debts were annulled. The symphony is back on its feet, but it can never be the same. Stewart-Kroeker and board chair Bill Poole speak about their experiences with the bankruptcy and their thoughts on how they can move forward in a new way that’s more inclusive than ever.