New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #55

What’s up, y’all? The usual — here’s what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Nick Guiton The Sunburnt EP Folk Track 3 is Christmas Material CanCon
The Discarded The Green Door Rock Orangeville CanCon
Mike Gilbar Coming In Out of the Cold Folk No
Sean Bienhaus Aging Song – Single Alternative CanCon
Martyrs View From a Memorial Bench – Single Blues No
Gabriela Eva Recovery – EP Pop Instrumentals are also available for every track No
DUTE The Lucky One – Single Electronic No
Gold Soul Leo September – Single Electronic CanCon
Gold Soul Leo Time – Single Electronic CanCon
Various Artists Future Sounds of Kraut Vol. 3 Electronic No
Glenn Erb Santa’s in Jail – Single Pop / Christmas No
Movieland Then & Now Alternative CanCon
Fawna Vol. 2 R&B CanCon
Dawn Melanie The Maiden and the Stones – Single Folk No
Mardi Gras Sandcastle Rock No
Matt Zaddy Far Too Long – Single Folk CanCon
Jamie Fine like I do – Single Pop CanCon
Brenda Best Merry Magical Memories Country / Christmas No
Chasing the Sunshine Lolipop – Single Rock CanCon
You Might Be Sleeping Inside – Single Indie Rock CanCon
TeethOut Streetlights – Single Punk CanCon
Let’s Go Keeping Up With The Fomites – Single Punk CanCon
Remy Verrault Break th Silence Punk CanCon
Lou Z Holes for the Hearts Alternative No
Lyubov Kay cU – Single Pop No
Tyler Mullendore Time Heals Everything Rock CanCon
Antonyia киса – Single Pop CanCon
CON THE ARTIST BEST DAYS Alternative CanCon
A Weekend At Ramona’s I Never Get It Right / Dying to Meet You – Single Rock CanCon
Peter Landi Somewhere – Single Alternative CanCon
Christina Tourin & Peter Sprague Imaginings – Single New Age / Christmas No
Marvin Caleb En Nou Ay – Single Pop CanCon
The Softer Side Deathbed Punk CanCon
Son of Dave The Kids are Coming Home for Christmas – Single Blues / Christmas No
Jones Haddad before I drown Pop CanCon
Yoav & Jabuile Majola Unyazi World No
Cassidy Taylor Evergreen – Single Singer-Songwriter / Christmas CanCon
Raging Flowers Fluffy Bro – Single Pop No
Riley Burns I’m Alive – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Midnite Gossip Live Pop CanCon
Midnite Gossip Streetlights – Single Pop CanCon
Midnite Gossip Streetlights [Mickey Valenz Remix] – Single Pop CanCon
Matthew Lien Full Circle Singer-Songwriter CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Let’s Go – Keeping Up With the Fomites
TeethOut – Streetlights
Remy Verrault – Drown Down
The Softer Side – Chapter Ends, Sun Sets
Chasing the Sunshine – Lollipop
You Might Be Sleeping – Inside
The Discarded – A Couple of Cats
A Weekend At Ramona’s – I Never Get It Right
Lou Z – You Never Get Old
Sula Bassana – Space Taxi
DUTE – The Lucky One
Antoniya – киса (feat. Ruski sixx)
Lyubov Kay – cU
Midnite Gossip – Stuck in a Groove
Jones Haddad – am I good
FAWNA – Feels
Con the Artist – Best Days
Gold Soul Leo – Time
Mike Gilbar – Old Enough to Face the Rain
Dawn Melanie – The Maiden and the Stones
Matthew Lien – Sixth Settlement Trail
Riley Burns – I’m Alive
Raging Flowers – Fluffy Bro
Yoav & Jabulile Majola – Nevermore
Gabriela Eva – Watching My Plants Grow
Jamie Fine – like I do
Matt Zaddy – Far Too Long
Tyler Mullendore – 365 Days
Peter Landi – Somewhere
Martyrs – The View From a Memorial Bench
Sean Bienhaus – Aging Song
SGO – Fade Away

See y’all next time!

