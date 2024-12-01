New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #55

What’s up, y’all? The usual — here’s what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:
|Nick Guiton
|The Sunburnt EP
|Folk
|Track 3 is Christmas Material
|CanCon
|The Discarded
|The Green Door
|Rock
|Orangeville
|CanCon
|Mike Gilbar
|Coming In Out of the Cold
|Folk
|No
|Sean Bienhaus
|Aging Song – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Martyrs
|View From a Memorial Bench – Single
|Blues
|No
|Gabriela Eva
|Recovery – EP
|Pop
|Instrumentals are also available for every track
|No
|DUTE
|The Lucky One – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Gold Soul Leo
|September – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Gold Soul Leo
|Time – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Future Sounds of Kraut Vol. 3
|Electronic
|No
|Glenn Erb
|Santa’s in Jail – Single
|Pop / Christmas
|No
|Movieland
|Then & Now
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Fawna
|Vol. 2
|R&B
|CanCon
|Dawn Melanie
|The Maiden and the Stones – Single
|Folk
|No
|Mardi Gras
|Sandcastle
|Rock
|No
|Matt Zaddy
|Far Too Long – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jamie Fine
|like I do – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Brenda Best
|Merry Magical Memories
|Country / Christmas
|No
|Chasing the Sunshine
|Lolipop – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|You Might Be Sleeping
|Inside – Single
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|TeethOut
|Streetlights – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Let’s Go
|Keeping Up With The Fomites – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Remy Verrault
|Break th Silence
|Punk
|CanCon
|Lou Z
|Holes for the Hearts
|Alternative
|No
|Lyubov Kay
|cU – Single
|Pop
|No
|Tyler Mullendore
|Time Heals Everything
|Rock
|CanCon
|Antonyia
|киса – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|CON THE ARTIST
|BEST DAYS
|Alternative
|CanCon
|A Weekend At Ramona’s
|I Never Get It Right / Dying to Meet You – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Peter Landi
|Somewhere – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Christina Tourin & Peter Sprague
|Imaginings – Single
|New Age / Christmas
|No
|Marvin Caleb
|En Nou Ay – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Softer Side
|Deathbed
|Punk
|CanCon
|Son of Dave
|The Kids are Coming Home for Christmas – Single
|Blues / Christmas
|No
|Jones Haddad
|before I drown
|Pop
|CanCon
|Yoav & Jabuile Majola
|Unyazi
|World
|No
|Cassidy Taylor
|Evergreen – Single
|Singer-Songwriter / Christmas
|CanCon
|Raging Flowers
|Fluffy Bro – Single
|Pop
|No
|Riley Burns
|I’m Alive – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Midnite Gossip
|Live
|Pop
|CanCon
|Midnite Gossip
|Streetlights – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Midnite Gossip
|Streetlights [Mickey Valenz Remix] – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Matthew Lien
|Full Circle
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Let’s Go – Keeping Up With the Fomites
TeethOut – Streetlights
Remy Verrault – Drown Down
The Softer Side – Chapter Ends, Sun Sets
Chasing the Sunshine – Lollipop
You Might Be Sleeping – Inside
The Discarded – A Couple of Cats
A Weekend At Ramona’s – I Never Get It Right
Lou Z – You Never Get Old
Sula Bassana – Space Taxi
DUTE – The Lucky One
Antoniya – киса (feat. Ruski sixx)
Lyubov Kay – cU
Midnite Gossip – Stuck in a Groove
Jones Haddad – am I good
FAWNA – Feels
Con the Artist – Best Days
Gold Soul Leo – Time
Mike Gilbar – Old Enough to Face the Rain
Dawn Melanie – The Maiden and the Stones
Matthew Lien – Sixth Settlement Trail
Riley Burns – I’m Alive
Raging Flowers – Fluffy Bro
Yoav & Jabulile Majola – Nevermore
Gabriela Eva – Watching My Plants Grow
Jamie Fine – like I do
Matt Zaddy – Far Too Long
Tyler Mullendore – 365 Days
Peter Landi – Somewhere
Martyrs – The View From a Memorial Bench
Sean Bienhaus – Aging Song
SGO – Fade Away
See y’all next time!