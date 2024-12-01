New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #55

What’s up, y’all? The usual — here’s what I’ve added to Libretime in the past week:

Nick Guiton The Sunburnt EP Folk Track 3 is Christmas Material CanCon The Discarded The Green Door Rock Orangeville CanCon Mike Gilbar Coming In Out of the Cold Folk No Sean Bienhaus Aging Song – Single Alternative CanCon Martyrs View From a Memorial Bench – Single Blues No Gabriela Eva Recovery – EP Pop Instrumentals are also available for every track No DUTE The Lucky One – Single Electronic No Gold Soul Leo September – Single Electronic CanCon Gold Soul Leo Time – Single Electronic CanCon Various Artists Future Sounds of Kraut Vol. 3 Electronic No Glenn Erb Santa’s in Jail – Single Pop / Christmas No Movieland Then & Now Alternative CanCon Fawna Vol. 2 R&B CanCon Dawn Melanie The Maiden and the Stones – Single Folk No Mardi Gras Sandcastle Rock No Matt Zaddy Far Too Long – Single Folk CanCon Jamie Fine like I do – Single Pop CanCon Brenda Best Merry Magical Memories Country / Christmas No Chasing the Sunshine Lolipop – Single Rock CanCon You Might Be Sleeping Inside – Single Indie Rock CanCon TeethOut Streetlights – Single Punk CanCon Let’s Go Keeping Up With The Fomites – Single Punk CanCon Remy Verrault Break th Silence Punk CanCon Lou Z Holes for the Hearts Alternative No Lyubov Kay cU – Single Pop No Tyler Mullendore Time Heals Everything Rock CanCon Antonyia киса – Single Pop CanCon CON THE ARTIST BEST DAYS Alternative CanCon A Weekend At Ramona’s I Never Get It Right / Dying to Meet You – Single Rock CanCon Peter Landi Somewhere – Single Alternative CanCon Christina Tourin & Peter Sprague Imaginings – Single New Age / Christmas No Marvin Caleb En Nou Ay – Single Pop CanCon The Softer Side Deathbed Punk CanCon Son of Dave The Kids are Coming Home for Christmas – Single Blues / Christmas No Jones Haddad before I drown Pop CanCon Yoav & Jabuile Majola Unyazi World No Cassidy Taylor Evergreen – Single Singer-Songwriter / Christmas CanCon Raging Flowers Fluffy Bro – Single Pop No Riley Burns I’m Alive – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Midnite Gossip Live Pop CanCon Midnite Gossip Streetlights – Single Pop CanCon Midnite Gossip Streetlights [Mickey Valenz Remix] – Single Pop CanCon Matthew Lien Full Circle Singer-Songwriter CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Let’s Go – Keeping Up With the Fomites

TeethOut – Streetlights

Remy Verrault – Drown Down

The Softer Side – Chapter Ends, Sun Sets

Chasing the Sunshine – Lollipop

You Might Be Sleeping – Inside

The Discarded – A Couple of Cats

A Weekend At Ramona’s – I Never Get It Right

Lou Z – You Never Get Old

Sula Bassana – Space Taxi

DUTE – The Lucky One

Antoniya – киса (feat. Ruski sixx)

Lyubov Kay – cU

Midnite Gossip – Stuck in a Groove

Jones Haddad – am I good

FAWNA – Feels

Con the Artist – Best Days

Gold Soul Leo – Time

Mike Gilbar – Old Enough to Face the Rain

Dawn Melanie – The Maiden and the Stones

Matthew Lien – Sixth Settlement Trail

Riley Burns – I’m Alive

Raging Flowers – Fluffy Bro

Yoav & Jabulile Majola – Nevermore

Gabriela Eva – Watching My Plants Grow

Jamie Fine – like I do

Matt Zaddy – Far Too Long

Tyler Mullendore – 365 Days

Peter Landi – Somewhere

Martyrs – The View From a Memorial Bench

Sean Bienhaus – Aging Song

SGO – Fade Away

See y’all next time!