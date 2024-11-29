NO CRAP RADIO VER. 3.11 SAT. NOV. 30/24 12Am

A short blues set, a great big love and Talking Heads. What more could you want!
Lots of live tracks tonight. A euro only release of some REM and a live track from Elvis Costello recorded at the Elmo.
Try to think of listening to no crap as being a course in musicology. When you challenge yourself to study you force yourself to grow. Music is the oldest continuous form of communication. The beat of the drum through the primordial night to 360 degree 3D sound through headsets. It has been with us always. A gift of god…
This weeks movie Fahrenheit 451. The original from 1966. Brilliantly shot and a great story. Not so great acting or character development. Dark dystopian aspects of social control that we see happening right now. (They are taking hundreds of books out of libraries and schools in America.) Bradbury was essentially a futurist and he along with Harlan Ellison and Philip K. Dick showed us the reality of now. You can’t say you weren’t warned.
Ten percent of the jobs in Korea are now done by Robots.
Kimmy K just got the first Optimus companion robot. Saw some pictures of this thing getting into a car and making heart gestures with his metal fingers.
Now I’m scared.
The Dropkick Murphy’s for some truth and some punky type stuff to get you dancing.
This weeks web site. https://www.wikiart.org. A fantastic data base of 20th century art. Most of the work is never seen.
Me. nocrapradio@yahoo.com send tough poetry in a mp3 and I ‘ll try to get it on the air. The time for Mercy has passed. Panic runs Riot and there are no excuses left.
“In the street of the sky night walks scattering poems”.
e e cummings
elvis costello-radio live
clash-i fought the law
pil-public image
r hell-blank generation
animals-I Ain’t Got You
mainline-shes alright
doors-been down
beatles-yer blues
fleetwood mac-big love
rem-losing my religion
hip-the wherewithal
j cash-hurt
n cave-the one that
j cale-hallelujah
nico-the fairest of the seasons
jimmy cliff-mystery babylon
anthony b-sufferin man
toots maytals-in the ghetto
p tosh-walk and don’t look back
j winter-black cat bone
mississippi fred mcdowell-dust my broom
j cotton-buried alive
shirts vs skins-heavens just
bernays propaganda-Safe Left
subways-shake! shake!
bad religion-punk rock song
dropkick murphys-the gauntlet
broadcast zero-i don’t care
peter gabriel-games without frontiers
talking heads-seen and not seen
bowie-abdulmajid
empty quarter-resurect
Karma is real. pj