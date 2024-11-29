So Old It’s New set for Saturday, November 30, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

A space rock show, occurred to me for whatever reason when I woke up in the middle of the night around 3 am Wednesday. Some songs started filling my head so I got up and scribbled them down. In the end here we are with lots of extended pieces like the near 20-minute but never boring live version of Space Truckin’ from Deep Purple’s Made In Japan, some bands that are categorized as space rock, like Hawkwind which earns two cuts, and other tunes with either spacey lyrics or song titles that fit the theme. My track-by-track tales follow the bare-bones list.

1. Flash And The Pan, Welcome To The Universe

2. The Guess Who, Truckin’ Off Across The Sky (from Live At The Paramount)

3. Deep Purple, Space Truckin’ (live, from Made In Japan)

4. Hawkwind, Sputnik Stan

5. Pink Floyd, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun (live, from Ummagumma)

6. Led Zeppelin, In The Light

7. King Crimson, Moonchild

8. Hawkwind, Space Is Deep

8. The Rolling Stones, 2000 Light Years From Home

9. Rush, Cyngnus X-1

10. Yes, Close To The Edge

My track-by-track tales:

1. Flash And The Pan, Welcome To The Universe . . . From the Aussie band’s second album, Lights In The Night. An interesting band, particularly due to the seeming incongruity of a new wave group like Flash And The Pan being comprised of people who produced albums by hard rock band AC/DC, particularly during the Bon Scott on lead vocals period. That would be Harry Vanda and George Young, both members of the 1960s Australian band The Easybeats, George being the older brother of AC/DC guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young. Just another example of how the arts know no boundaries.

2. The Guess Who, Truckin’ Off Across The Sky (live) . . . A long jam about trips into the universe of one’s nind, never released on any studio album, from the band’s 1972 album Live At The Paramount. Verbal pyrotechnics by lead singer Burton Cummings supported by the equally transportive instrumental excursions of guitarists Kurt Winter and Don McDougall, drummer Gary Peterson and bassist Jim Kale.

3. Deep Purple, Space Truckin’ (live) . . . Nearly 20 minutes of instrumental and vocal interplay from one of the classic live albums, Made In Japan. I was initially going to play the 4:31 studio cut from Machine Head but listened to them both and thought, let’s go long.

4. Hawkwind, Sputnik Stan . . . Hawkwind, known as a ‘space rock’ band, has so many tracks that could be applied to a themed show such as this. This hard-driving for the most part cut is from the 1995 album Alien 4.

5. Pink Floyd, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun (live) . . . I played a few tracks from the studio disc of Ummagumma in my ‘weird shit’ show of Saturday, November 16/24 and within my comments I mentioned the live portion of Ummagumma and that I might play the entire Ummagumma album at some point. Not yet, but as mentioned previously the live part of that studio-live album is killer stuff, and here’s another of Floyd’s versions of a song that initially appeared on the 1968 studio album A Saucerful Of Secrets.

6. Led Zeppelin, In The Light . . . Every great band/artist seems to have a great double (at the time, on vinyl) studio album. The Beatles’ White Album officially just titled The Beatles. Exile On Main St. by The Rolling Stones, Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, The Clash’s London Calling, many others. Led Zeppelin’s 1975 album Physical Graffiti easily fits the category and it’s the album from which I drew this track. So, we’re coming from Floyd’s setting controls for the heart of the sun to being in the light of the sun, or something like that, by titles, anyway. In The Light came to mind because someone had in conversation during the week mentioned Zep’s Down By The Seaside, one of my favorite of their songs. It’s from Physical Graffiti so it got me thinking of the album. As for Down By The Seaside, I’ve played it before and will again, perhaps as soon as Monday’s show.

7. King Crimson, Moonchild . . . King Crimson did many amazing records and songs, genre-bending and otherwise but if forced to choose, I will always go back to the 1969 debut album In The Court Of The Crimson King. It’s brilliant, this song one example.

8. Hawkwind, Space Is Deep . . . Endless, actually, to our knowledge; the universe is, so far, ever-expanding. This is from Hawkwind’s cleverly titled 1972 album Doremi Fasol Latido.

8. The Rolling Stones, 2000 Light Years From Home . . . Well-known track for Stones fans, the B-side to the She’s A Rainbow single from the controversial 1967 album Their Satanic Majesties Request where the Stones were accused of lamely copying The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper album. I love both bands but the only thing I’d say the Stones may have copied is their variation, tongue in cheek as always, on the album cover. The music within is entirely different, evidenced by this and many other tracks. Satanic Majesties has its weak moments but The Beatles, with much obvious respect, never did anything like this or many of the terrific tunes on Satanic Majesties, like Citadel or The Lantern. Nor did the Stones do anything like many of the things on Pepper. So what? Different bands, sounds, approaches, you can like them both without endlessly, ridiculously, comparing. The Stones did this cosmic rocker to great effect, light show and otherwise, when they resurrected it for the 1989 Steel Wheels tour I saw in Toronto.

9. Rush, Cyngnus X-1 . . . I’ve probably played this too often when I play Rush but it fits the sci-fi/space rock theme of the show and it’s one of my favorite Rush tracks. It’s from 1977’s A Farewell To Kings, which I was attracted to by the hit single Closer To The Heart but upon buying it back then I was hooked on the band, album by album, although A Farewell To Kings remains my favorite Rush record.

10. Yes, Close To The Edge . . . So, via song titles at least, we’ve come from entering and being welcomed to the universe to flying around it via various means to now, perhaps, via this epic title track to Yes’s 1972 album, being close to the edge . . . maybe falling off it.