The Clean Up Hour, Mix 294

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the final ode to 2014, a strange fall for everyone.
Tracklist:
Wu-Tang Clan – Ruckus in B Minor
Westside Gunn – Rayfuls Plug
Big KRIT – Cadillactica
Prhyme – U Looz
Your Old Droog – Lossey in the Store With Pennies (Remix)
Domo Genesis – STRICTLY4MY******
TI & Young Thug – About the Money
Vince Staples – Screen Door
Mike Will Made It & Bankroll Fresh – Screen Door
Rittz, BOB, & Mike Posner – In My Zone
P. Reign, Drake, & Future – DnF
Childish Gambino – Candler Road
Nipsey Hussle, Young Thug, & Rich Homie Quan – Choke
French Montana – Dontchu
BJ the Chicago Kid – Can’t Hold My Liqour/It’s True
Wale – Girls On Drugs
Lil B – Girl When I Want You
J. Cole – January 28th
Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar – Never Catch Me
Logic – Buried Alive
Childish Gambino & Jaden Smith – Late Nights in Kauai
Bobby Shmurda & Ty Real – Wipe the Case Away
Jhene Aiko – Eternal Sunshine
Shintaro Sakamoto – Gently Disappear
Future – Codeine Crazy
A$AP Ferg & Clams Casino – Talk It
Tunji Ige – The Love Project (ooh ooh)
Rick Ross & Big KRIT – Brimstone
See y’all next time!