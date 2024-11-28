The Clean Up Hour, Mix 294

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the final ode to 2014, a strange fall for everyone.

Tracklist:

Wu-Tang Clan – Ruckus in B Minor

Westside Gunn – Rayfuls Plug

Big KRIT – Cadillactica

Prhyme – U Looz

Your Old Droog – Lossey in the Store With Pennies (Remix)

Domo Genesis – STRICTLY4MY******

TI & Young Thug – About the Money

Vince Staples – Screen Door

Mike Will Made It & Bankroll Fresh – Screen Door

Rittz, BOB, & Mike Posner – In My Zone

P. Reign, Drake, & Future – DnF

Childish Gambino – Candler Road

Nipsey Hussle, Young Thug, & Rich Homie Quan – Choke

French Montana – Dontchu

BJ the Chicago Kid – Can’t Hold My Liqour/It’s True

Wale – Girls On Drugs

Lil B – Girl When I Want You

J. Cole – January 28th

Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar – Never Catch Me

Logic – Buried Alive

Childish Gambino & Jaden Smith – Late Nights in Kauai

Bobby Shmurda & Ty Real – Wipe the Case Away

Jhene Aiko – Eternal Sunshine

Shintaro Sakamoto – Gently Disappear

Future – Codeine Crazy

A$AP Ferg & Clams Casino – Talk It

Tunji Ige – The Love Project (ooh ooh)

Rick Ross & Big KRIT – Brimstone

See y’all next time!