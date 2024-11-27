Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 47 – 27/11/24

On a chilly late November night, settle into some late-night tunes.  From expansive concept albums, to Motown-inspired sounds of the 80s, to modern experimental rock, we’ve got everything you need to take you through the static into the night!

  • Grey Eyes – Wendy McNeill
  • Land of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett
  • Easy Money – Billy Joel
  • Leave a Tender Alone – Billy Joel
  • GONE GONE/THANK YOU – Tyler, the Creator
  • ARE WE STILL FRIENDS? – Tyler, the Creator
  • Sad Mezcalita – Xiu Xiu and Sharon Van Etten

