Through the Static Episode 47 – 27/11/24

On a chilly late November night, settle into some late-night tunes. From expansive concept albums, to Motown-inspired sounds of the 80s, to modern experimental rock, we’ve got everything you need to take you through the static into the night!
- Grey Eyes – Wendy McNeill
- Land of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett
- Easy Money – Billy Joel
- Leave a Tender Alone – Billy Joel
- GONE GONE/THANK YOU – Tyler, the Creator
- ARE WE STILL FRIENDS? – Tyler, the Creator
- Sad Mezcalita – Xiu Xiu and Sharon Van Etten
Check out the podcast!