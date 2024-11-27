Through the Static Episode 47 – 27/11/24

On a chilly late November night, settle into some late-night tunes. From expansive concept albums, to Motown-inspired sounds of the 80s, to modern experimental rock, we’ve got everything you need to take you through the static into the night!

Grey Eyes – Wendy McNeill

Land of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett

Easy Money – Billy Joel

Leave a Tender Alone – Billy Joel

GONE GONE/THANK YOU – Tyler, the Creator

ARE WE STILL FRIENDS? – Tyler, the Creator

Sad Mezcalita – Xiu Xiu and Sharon Van Etten

