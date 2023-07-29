CKMS News – Mobilising to defend the Greenbelt and “Stop the Sprawl”

Listen: 2023-07-29 – Mobilising to defend the Greenbelt and Stop the Sprawl

By: dan kellar

Kitchener

Ahead of the July 29th “Rally Against the Big Sprawl” taking place in Waterloo, CKMS News spoke with Kevin Thomason of the Grand River Environmental Network and a number of other social and environmental justice oriented organisations. Kevin speaks of the importance of mobilising against Ford’s actions and continuing to engage in public participation processes, as well as the work of GREN, and some of the solutions that could be implemented to address the housing crisis without causing further damage to the ecological services associated with Greenbelt lands.

