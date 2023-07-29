CKMS News – Mobilising to defend the Greenbelt and “Stop the Sprawl”

A garden of blue and green lawn signs with white text reading: Doug Ford: Keep your Greenbelt Promise!
Listen: 2023-07-29 – Mobilising to defend the Greenbelt and Stop the Sprawl

Ahead of the July 29th “Rally Against the Big Sprawl” taking place in Waterloo, CKMS News spoke with Kevin Thomason of the Grand River Environmental Network and a number of other social and environmental justice oriented organisations.  Kevin speaks of the importance of mobilising against Ford’s actions and continuing to engage in public participation processes, as well as the work of GREN, and some of the solutions that could be implemented to address the housing crisis without causing further damage to the ecological services associated with Greenbelt lands.

People and signs on both sides of a road, with pepole and signs in the grassy median as well. Signs reading "Stop The Sprawl" Among Others.
As the Ontario government works to overrule local decision making and accelerate the dismantling of the ecologically significant lands of the Greenbelt to facilitate suburban sprawl, groups across Ontario have organised to resist these actions.
Photo: dan kellar
Lawn signs placed on either side of the road and in the median ahead of the Stop the Sprawl Rally. The first sign, red and dark green with white text which reads: "Stop Sprawl. Respect Waterloo Region's Plan. Stop Forced Urban Boundary Expansion on Farmland and Natural Spaces.
Photo: dan kellar
Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles standing with local NDP MPP Catherine Fife. They are having a friendly chat with a rally participant. Others at the demo are in the background.
Photo: dan kellar
A crowd of folks at the demonstration.
Photo: dan kellar

