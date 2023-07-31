!!!Happy Hillside!!!!

This year the Hillside Indie Music Festival celebrated it’s 40th year and Father To Son was on hand to check it out……………
Behind me is the main stage where we saw an amazing Electro-Folk band called Moontricks, a duo from Western Canada!!!
These guys had the crowd dancing up a storm……………………..
But nobody was happier than this guy…………………
Then on to the Sun Stage to visit Moira & Claire from the beautiful province of Nova Scotia…………
I couldn’t wait to get backstage to meet them……………..
We had a blast and can’t wait till next year!!!!
