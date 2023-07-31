Radio Nowhere Episode 21, 7/30/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere230730Episode21.mp3, 58m27s, 80.0 MBytes
|Summer
|War
|White Summer
|The Yardbirds
|Little Wing
|The Jimi Hendrix Experience
|Yazoo Street Scandal
|The Band
|Long Time Gone
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|Devil in Her Heart
|The Beatles
|Pictures Of Matchstick Men
|Status Quo
|Pickin’ Up The Pieces
|Poco
|I’ll Bet You
|Funkadelic
|Black Cat Bone (live)
|Johnny Winter
|Born in Chicago
|The Paul Butterfeld Blues Band
|El Matador
|Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
|Rebirth of the Cool
|The Afghan Whigs
|Golden Slumbers
|The Beatles