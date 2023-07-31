Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 21, 7/30/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere230730Episode21.mp3, 58m27s, 80.0 MBytes

Summer War
White Summer The Yardbirds
Little Wing The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Yazoo Street Scandal The Band
Long Time Gone Crosby, Stills & Nash
Devil in Her Heart The Beatles
Pictures Of Matchstick Men Status Quo
Pickin’ Up The Pieces Poco
I’ll Bet You Funkadelic
Black Cat Bone (live) Johnny Winter
Born in Chicago The Paul Butterfeld Blues Band
El Matador Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
Rebirth of the Cool The Afghan Whigs
Golden Slumbers The Beatles

