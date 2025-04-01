Classical Coffee Break Episode 2, 03.13.25

Or download file: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Classical-Coffee-Break-Ep-2-03.13.25.mp3
- Olivia Belli (Arr. Lewin for 2 Guitars), Prelude – Alexandra Whittingham, Plinio Fernandes, guitars
- Valentin Silvestrov, Prayer for the Ukraine – Raphaela Gromes, cello, Ukraine National Symphony Orchestra, Volodymyr Sirenko, conductor
- Morten Lauridsen, O Magnum Mysterium – Chamber Choir of Europe
- Samuel Barber, Violin Concerto, Op. 14: II. Andante – Hilary Hahn, violin, Saint vPaul Chamber Orchestra, Hugh Wolff, conductor
- Reynaldo Hahn, L’heure exquise – Christiane-Pierre La Marca, cello, Armandine Savery, piano
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Serenade in C Major, K. 648 “A Very Little Night Music”: II. Allegro – Gewandhausorchester, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor
- Gabriel Faure, Requiem, Op. 48: In paradisum – Oxford Schola Cantorum, Oxford Camerata, Jeremy Summerly, conductor
- Alexander Glazunov, Chant du menestrel – Moscow Symphony Orchestra, Igor Golovschin, conductor
- Jean-Baptiste Lully, Phaeton, LWV 61: Ouverture – Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, Jean Lamonde, conductor
- Rebecca Dale, William Butler Yeats, The Cloths of Heaven – Tenebrae, Philharmonia, Nigel Short, conductor
- Phil Cunningham, The Gentle Light That Wakes Me – Nicola Benedetti, Aly Bain