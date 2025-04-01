NO CRAP RADIO VER. 2.42 REBLAST APR.1/25 9PM

Not much to say
“Work out your own salvation.
Do not depend on others” Buddha
elvis costello-radio live
clash-i fought the law
pil-public image
richard hell-blank generation
animals-i ain’t got you
mainline-shes alright (Can)
doors-been down
beatles-yer blues
fleetwood mac-big love
rem-losing my religion
hip-the wherewithal (Can)
j cash-hurt
n cave-the one that
j cale-hallelujah
nico-the fairest of the seasons
jimmy cliff-mystery babylon
anthony b-sufferin man
toots maytals-in the ghetto
p tosh-walk and don’t look back
j winter-black cat bone
mississippi fred mcdowell-dust my broom
j cotton-buried alive
shirts vs skins-heavens just
bernays propaganda-safe left
the subways-Shake! Shake!
bad religion-punk rock song
dropkick murphys-the gauntlet
broadcast zero-i don’t care (Can)
peter gabriel-games without frontiers
talking heads-seen and not seen
bowie-abdulmajid
empty quarter-resurect
you can download some old shows at my dropbox
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0
my regular shows are on friday nights at midnight.