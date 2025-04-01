NO CRAP RADIO VER. 2.42 REBLAST APR.1/25 9PM

Not much to say

“Work out your own salvation.

Do not depend on others” Buddha

elvis costello-radio live

clash-i fought the law

pil-public image

richard hell-blank generation

animals-i ain’t got you

mainline-shes alright (Can)

doors-been down

beatles-yer blues

fleetwood mac-big love

rem-losing my religion

hip-the wherewithal (Can)

j cash-hurt

n cave-the one that

j cale-hallelujah

nico-the fairest of the seasons

jimmy cliff-mystery babylon

anthony b-sufferin man

toots maytals-in the ghetto

p tosh-walk and don’t look back

j winter-black cat bone

mississippi fred mcdowell-dust my broom

j cotton-buried alive

shirts vs skins-heavens just

bernays propaganda-safe left

the subways-Shake! Shake!

bad religion-punk rock song

dropkick murphys-the gauntlet

broadcast zero-i don’t care (Can)

peter gabriel-games without frontiers

talking heads-seen and not seen

bowie-abdulmajid

empty quarter-resurect

you can download some old shows at my dropbox

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

my regular shows are on friday nights at midnight.