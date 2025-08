Classical Coffee Break Episode 20 – 07.31.25

Start Time Composer Title Performer

00:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K. 622: 1. Allegro Seattle Symphony

13:14 Arvo Part Beatus Petronius Sinfonia Riga, Latvian Radio Choir

19:13 John Field Nocturne No. 10 in E Major Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano

25:35 Felix Mendelssohn Hear My Prayer, Hymn for Soprano, Chorus and Organ: O For The Wings of A Dove St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir

32:34 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 3 in B-Flat Major, G. 447: i. Allegro moderato Zoltan Tokos, guitar, Danubius Quartet

39:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216: II. Adagio Daniel Hope, violin, Zurich Chamber Orchestra

47:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltun: The Floight of the Bumblebee (Der Hummelflug) Boston Pops, Arthur Fiedler, conductor