The Clean Up Hour, Mix 329

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — we keep on keepin on, eh?

Tracklist:

Benny the Butcher & Bruiser Wolf – Hood On Fire

Raekwon & Nas – The Omerta

Clipse – M.T.B.T.T.F

Drake & Central Cee – Which One

Michael Christmas & Sango – Wut U On

Tyler, the Creator – Ring Ring Ring

Snoop Dogg – Snoopafella

Suga Free – Don’t No Suckaz Live Here

Xzibit, Jayo Felony, & Method Man – P***y Pop

G Perico – Single for the Summer

Paul Wall & DJ Fresh – Dedicated to the Game

Wiz Khalifa & DJ Quik – Take Your Time Get Paid

Larry June, Wiz Khalifa, & Richie Rich – Until Night Comes

DJ Quik – Roger’s Groove

Mr. Muthaf***in Exquire – Y.O.Utopia

Curren$y & Corner Boy P – Motion

Ski Beatz & Mac Miller – Time Goes

Nelly & Pharrell – Play It Off

Jay Worthy, Dam Funk, G Perico, & Honda Carter – San Dimas

Childish Gambino – Shoulda Known

The Roots, STS, & Joanna Newsom – Right On

Anycia – Daily Freestyle

Dom Kennedy – Come Over

Jay-Z – In My Lifetime (Remix)

Open Mike Eagle & AQ – me and Aquil stealing stuff from work

Pause – It Keeps On Rainin

Tony Ford – All We Got/Feel Me My N***a

Freddie Gibbs, Anderson .Paak, & The Alchemist – Ensalada

Cool Calm Pete – Now!?

John Wells – If the word explodes (Long as you with me)

Atmosphere – Between the Lines

See y’all next time!