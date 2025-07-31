The Clean Up Hour, Mix 329

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — we keep on keepin on, eh?
Tracklist:
Benny the Butcher & Bruiser Wolf – Hood On Fire
Raekwon & Nas – The Omerta
Clipse – M.T.B.T.T.F
Drake & Central Cee – Which One
Michael Christmas & Sango – Wut U On
Tyler, the Creator – Ring Ring Ring
Snoop Dogg – Snoopafella
Suga Free – Don’t No Suckaz Live Here
Xzibit, Jayo Felony, & Method Man – P***y Pop
G Perico – Single for the Summer
Paul Wall & DJ Fresh – Dedicated to the Game
Wiz Khalifa & DJ Quik – Take Your Time Get Paid
Larry June, Wiz Khalifa, & Richie Rich – Until Night Comes
DJ Quik – Roger’s Groove
Mr. Muthaf***in Exquire – Y.O.Utopia
Curren$y & Corner Boy P – Motion
Ski Beatz & Mac Miller – Time Goes
Nelly & Pharrell – Play It Off
Jay Worthy, Dam Funk, G Perico, & Honda Carter – San Dimas
Childish Gambino – Shoulda Known
The Roots, STS, & Joanna Newsom – Right On
Anycia – Daily Freestyle
Dom Kennedy – Come Over
Jay-Z – In My Lifetime (Remix)
Open Mike Eagle & AQ – me and Aquil stealing stuff from work
Pause – It Keeps On Rainin
Tony Ford – All We Got/Feel Me My N***a
Freddie Gibbs, Anderson .Paak, & The Alchemist – Ensalada
Cool Calm Pete – Now!?
John Wells – If the word explodes (Long as you with me)
Atmosphere – Between the Lines
See y’all next time!