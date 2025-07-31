CKMS News -2025-07-31- Caribana Ignite returns to the region with a scorching summer schedule.



dan kellar

Kitchener – Caribana Ignite, a celebration of Caribbean culture, has returned to Waterloo Region, with events taking place throughout the summer and culminating in a two-day family-friendly festival and Carnival parade in late August. For its second year, along with all the new lead-up events, the festival organisers have also teamed up with a costume designer to offer special Carnival costumes, which are only available to residents of Waterloo Region.

From an ongoing weekly patio night in Kitchener, to presenting at an Argo’s game, to a pop-cup caribana in Waterloo and attending regional events, the Caribana Arts Group has organised a summer full of events ending with the a street festival in downtown Kitchener on August 22nd and 23rd. Over 15,000 people attend the inaugural festival in 2024.

This show features interviews with Geraldine Stafford an organiser of the Caribana Ignite festival and Steve Roth, the manager of special events for the City of Kitchener.