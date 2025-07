Oh brother! Or should I say, mother. With a special guest in the studio this week (my mom) we’re doing a lineup of mother-themed songs. For all the moms in your life, all the wannabe moms, and everyone in between, this one’s for you!

That’s Alright Mama – Elvis Presley

Mother – Pink Floyd

Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd

Ghosting – Mother Mother

Mother Love – Queen

Long Way Home – Myriam Gendron

Incomprehensible – Big Thief

Your Love – The Outfield

Check out the podcast!