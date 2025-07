Episode XX of Reader’s Delight features authors Catherine Bush, Laura Gorman, and Saad Omar Khan.

Catherine Bush reads an excerpt from her short story “Derecho”, from her collection Skin (Goose Lane Editions).

Laura Gorman discusses her poetry and reads several pieces from her work in progress.

Saad Omar Khan discusses his publishing journey and what inspired him to write his debut novel, Drinking The Ocean (Wolsak and Wynn).