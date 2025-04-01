Classical Coffee Break Episode 4, 03.27.25

Or download file: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Classical-Coffee-Break-Ep-4-03.27.25.mp3
- Max Richter, The Poetry of Earth – Max Richter
- Fritz Kreisler (Arr. Fougeray for violin and guitar), Caprice viennois, Op. 2: II. Andante con moto – Maria Duenas, violin, Raphael Feuillatre, guitar
- Leonardo Leo, Concerto for Violencello and Orchestra in D Major: v. Fuga – Sol Gabetta, cello, Andres Gabetta, violin, Cappella Gabetta Orchestra
- Morten Lauridsen, O Nata Lux – VOCES8, Christain Forshaw, conductor
- John Field, Nocturne No. 2 in C Minor, H. 25 – Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano
- George Frederic Handel (Arr. Leopold Stokowski), Water Music Suite: IV Minuet – BBC Philharmonic, Matthias Bamert, conductor
- Traditional (Arr. Z. Zhang for piano), Moon Is Bright Lullaby “Northeastern Cradle Song” – Lang Lang, piano
- Franz Schubert (Arr. Romain Lelue for sextet), Nacht und Traume, D. 827 – Romain Lelue Sextet
- Rebecca Dale, Panis Angelicus – Reimagined – Sonoro, vocal ensemble
- Luigi Boccherini, String Quintet in E Major, Op. 11, No. 5, G. 275: I. Amoroso – The Smithsonian Chamber Players
- Henry Purcell, Trumpet Sonata in D Major, Z. 850: 1. Allegro – Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Sir Neville Mariner, conductor
- John Bennet, Weep, O Mine Eyes – The King’s Singers, vocal ensemble
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Arr. for Cello & Piano by Florian Christl), Mozart Variation (After Serenade, K 250 “Haffner”, IV. Rondo) – Florian Christl, piano, Raphaela Gromes, cello
- Johann Sebastian Bach, Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring (Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben / Heart and Mouth and Deed and Life), BWV 147 – Radio Luxembourg Symphony Orchestra
- Max Richter, Mercy – Hilary Hahn, violin, Cory Smythe, piano
- Traditional (Welsh), Suo Gan – Ambrosian Junior Choir, John Williams