Through the Static Episode 57 – 02/04/25

As the seasons change and lives come and go, it can be hard to find any ounce of consistency. But really, it’s the coming and going itself that is the certainty, and even though it might seem turbulent at times there is comfort to be found in endless things: family, friends, hobbies, cloudless skies, a favourite meal, and music. Sharing music tonight to help take you through whatever might be happening, good or bad, or just to be a temporary soundtrack. Either way, enjoy 🙂

  • Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon & Garfunkel
  • Arias & Symphonies – Spoons
  • The Heavens Flock – Eriks Esenvalds (performed by the University of Waterloo Chamber Choir)
  • In This Heart – Sinead O’Connor
  • Dibrova Ukrainian Folk Ensemble
  • Chiquitita – ABBA
  • Waterloo – ABBA
  • Death with Dignity – Sufjan Stevens

