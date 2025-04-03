CKMS News -2025-04-03- Consulting along the path of Baden’s Prime Ministers statue project

dan kellar

Baden, ON – Another round of public consultations has wrapped up regarding the Prime Ministers’ Path project in Baden. A list of recommendations on possible next steps for the controversial statue project will be delivered to Wilmot council at a special meeting on May 12th.

The most recent round of consultations were accompanied with the creation of a 12 member working group made up of residents who worked on the draft recommendations for the project. The draft recommendations are focused on governance and project oversight, funding, inclusion, education, location, and the project’s place in an era of truth and reconciliation.

This show features an interview with Denise Soueidan-O’Leary, the co-lead facilitator of the public engagement, and a project manager at the consulting firm Lura. More information about the Prime Ministers Path project, including all of the draft recommendations, can be found at engagewr.ca/prime-ministers-path.