The Clean Up Hour, Mix 312: The Six Year Anniversary Mix!

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which marks six years of the show in spectacular fashion! From the poignant to the tasteless, tonight’s show has it all to celebrate six years of the program that moves you into Friday — and the weekend — on the right note. Thanks, as always, to CKMS for not kicking me off of the air just yet, and to everyone who tunes into the show, willingly or unwillingly.

Please note that tonight’s mix requires an advisory for more listener discretion than usual.

Tracklist:

Drake – Keep the Family Close

Chet Hanks – White Boy Summer (skit)

Eminem – Insane

Eminem – Brain Damage

Vargskelethor Joel – Sex in Minecraft 5

Beastie Boys – No Sleep til Brooklyn

Eminem – Business

Eminem – Just Lose It

D12 – My Band

D12 – Purple Pills

Eminem – Criminal

Skinbone – 100 Miles

Cam’Ron – Get It In Ohio

Yelawolf & Gucci Mane – I Just Wanna Party

Chet Hanks – White Boy Summer Skit #2

DJ Drama, Wale, Tyga, & Roscoe Dash – So Many Girls

five nights at freddy’s skit

Niko B – I Had a Fist Fight With an Emo Outside Subway

Vic Mensa – Down On My Luck

KYLE – Fruit Snacks & Cups of Patron

Childish Gambino – III. Telegraph Ave (“Oakland” by Lloyd)

Chris Rock, Ali LeRoi, & Wanda Sykes – Porno PSA

Chris Rock & Gerald Levert – No Sex

pami – pity dirty

JENNIE, Kali Uchis, & Childish Gambino – Damn Right

Q-Tip & Raphael Saadiq – We Fight/We Love

Q-Tip, Kanye West, & Consequence – We Fight/We Love (Remix)

Janet Jackson & Q-Tip – Got ‘Til It’s Gone

Julian Malone – Afterschool Thunderstorms

Edgar the Beatmaker – Feotus

Atmosphere – Wooden Ships (feat. PNS)

DJ Shadow – Six Days

Birdapres – Not Home (North Rd.)

R.A.P Ferreira – One Lonely Owl

Eminem – It’s Okay

De La Soul & Atmosphere – Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa/Millie Fell Off the Fire Escape (Storybook Vol. 1 Mix)

Michael Christmas – Banner 18

See y’all next time!