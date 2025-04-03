The Clean Up Hour, Mix 312: The Six Year Anniversary Mix!

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which marks six years of the show in spectacular fashion! From the poignant to the tasteless, tonight’s show has it all to celebrate six years of the program that moves you into Friday — and the weekend — on the right note. Thanks, as always, to CKMS for not kicking me off of the air just yet, and to everyone who tunes into the show, willingly or unwillingly.
Please note that tonight’s mix requires an advisory for more listener discretion than usual.
Tracklist:
Drake – Keep the Family Close
Chet Hanks – White Boy Summer (skit)
Eminem – Insane
Eminem – Brain Damage
Vargskelethor Joel – Sex in Minecraft 5
Beastie Boys – No Sleep til Brooklyn
Eminem – Business
Eminem – Just Lose It
D12 – My Band
D12 – Purple Pills
Eminem – Criminal
Skinbone – 100 Miles
Cam’Ron – Get It In Ohio
Yelawolf & Gucci Mane – I Just Wanna Party
Chet Hanks – White Boy Summer Skit #2
DJ Drama, Wale, Tyga, & Roscoe Dash – So Many Girls
five nights at freddy’s skit
Niko B – I Had a Fist Fight With an Emo Outside Subway
Vic Mensa – Down On My Luck
KYLE – Fruit Snacks & Cups of Patron
Childish Gambino – III. Telegraph Ave (“Oakland” by Lloyd)
Chris Rock, Ali LeRoi, & Wanda Sykes – Porno PSA
Chris Rock & Gerald Levert – No Sex
pami – pity dirty
JENNIE, Kali Uchis, & Childish Gambino – Damn Right
Q-Tip & Raphael Saadiq – We Fight/We Love
Q-Tip, Kanye West, & Consequence – We Fight/We Love (Remix)
Janet Jackson & Q-Tip – Got ‘Til It’s Gone
Julian Malone – Afterschool Thunderstorms
Edgar the Beatmaker – Feotus
Atmosphere – Wooden Ships (feat. PNS)
DJ Shadow – Six Days
Birdapres – Not Home (North Rd.)
R.A.P Ferreira – One Lonely Owl
Eminem – It’s Okay
De La Soul & Atmosphere – Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa/Millie Fell Off the Fire Escape (Storybook Vol. 1 Mix)
Michael Christmas – Banner 18
See y’all next time!