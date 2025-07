What’s up, y’all? Got an announcement; as part of our Host Your Own Show program, this upcoming Friday morning from 9:03 – 9:31 AM, we have a special presentation by Avi C. Engel — “I am happy to share this constellation of new/old/revived/unreleased songs with CKMS. I am singing and playing a four string electric guitar, and capturing the sound with two microphones. – Avi”

Having listened to the show early, I recommend anyone looking for some thoughtful Friday morning music to tune in!