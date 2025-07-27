New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #89

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Nadia Tagoe Imaginary Girl – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon Emanuel Casablanca Jubilee Blues Track 2 labelled NSFR out of an abundance of caution No Mickey Moone Take It Easy – Single Rock CanCon David Mader In the City – Single Pop CanCon Eric Sage Canadian Beer – Single Country CanCon Sundiver How to Live With Yourself Punk CanCon Eternal Drak The Warrior Order Metal CanCon IN/VERTIGO Prevail Metal CanCon DOLL Better Days, Different Times Rock CanCon World News 808909 Another World Electronic CanCon Eddie Schwartz Film School Folk No Tom Marshall Catch a Falling Star Rock Album was recorded in 1973 No James Catapano Resilient Hip Hop/Instrumental No The Moonsnakes Sweet Loretta – Single Rock CanCon Carolina East Until You Are Sorry (Live) – Single Country CanCon Dylan De Braga Hold the Door – Single Folk CanCon Mark Fenster Serenity Sessions, Vol. 1 New Age CanCon The Bankes Brothers Get to Know – Single Rock CanCon Dynasty Combative Heart – Single Pop CanCon Slightest Clue Molly Punk CanCon Big Wreck Holy Roller – Single Rock CanCon Rogan Mei Lefroy – Single Folk CanCon The Strumbellas Hard Lines – Single Rock CanCon Emmett Jerome Nothing To Do – Single Country CanCon Kardinal Offishal SOAK – Single Hip Hop CanCon Living Dead Girl Poison Me – Single Metal CanCon Julia Nataly Till the End – Single Religious CanCon Luke Elliott Do You Wonder? – Single Folk Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Dreamy Husky Northern Lights Hip Hop/Instrumental No Mighty One Man Band Mighty One Man Band Rock No Beta Trip On My Mind – Single Rock CanCon Ellen Braun The Doldrums Folk CanCon Terry Nichols Love Is… New Age No Double Happiness Sister Bertille – Single Rock No Her Motives Are Silent Everybody Wants To Rule The Mad World – Single Pop CanCon Fortunato Durutti Marinetti Bitter Sweet, Sweet Bitter Rock Track 6 is explicit, but a clean version is available CanCon Wesley Carter Out of My Mouth – Single Pop Instrumental also available Starbuck Moonlight Feels Right – Single Rock No Richard Carr Chiffon – Single Jazz No Sentiments If this is what you want Punk No Blumes Wondering Why Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Terry Lee Nichols – We’ve Had a Good Life

Mark Fenster – Leaves Streams and Clouds

Dreamy Husky – Whispers of the Wind

James Catapano – Funeral

Nadia Tagoe – Imaginary Girl

Wesley Carter – Out of My Mouth

Dynasty – Combative Heart

Ellen Braun – Map Reader

Luke Elliott – Do You Wonder?

Blumes – Reimbursed Life

Rogan Mei – Lefroy

Dylan De Braga – Hold the Door

Eddie Schwartz – Waters Rise

Julia Nataly – Till the End

Living Dead Girl – Poison Me

Eternal Drak – Oda a La Luna

IN/VERTIGO – Weathervane

Sundiver – Consumer

Sentiments – Can’t Kickflip

DOLL – Ends Like This

Slightest Clue – Spaced Out

The Moonsnakes – Sweet Loretta

Beta Trip – On My Mind

Tom Marshall – Deadly Nightshade

Mighty One Man Band – Dance to the End of the World

Eric Sage – Canadian Beer (Remix)

Mickey Moone – Take It Easy

Emanuel Casablanca – Put On Your Groove

The Brothers – Knocks Me Off My Feet

The Double Happiness – Sister Bertille

Brian Sumner – It’s Hell Being a Grown-Up (Acoustic)

PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER – BIG ENGLISH BREAKFAST (feat. DJ Disspare)

