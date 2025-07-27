The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #89

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Nadia Tagoe Imaginary Girl – Single Pop CanCon/KWCon
Emanuel Casablanca Jubilee Blues Track 2 labelled NSFR out of an abundance of caution No
Mickey Moone Take It Easy – Single Rock CanCon
David Mader In the City – Single Pop CanCon
Eric Sage Canadian Beer – Single Country CanCon
Sundiver How to Live With Yourself Punk CanCon
Eternal Drak The Warrior Order Metal CanCon
IN/VERTIGO Prevail Metal CanCon
DOLL Better Days, Different Times Rock CanCon
World News 808909 Another World Electronic CanCon
Eddie Schwartz Film School Folk No
Tom Marshall Catch a Falling Star Rock Album was recorded in 1973 No
James Catapano Resilient Hip Hop/Instrumental No
The Moonsnakes Sweet Loretta – Single Rock CanCon
Carolina East Until You Are Sorry (Live) – Single Country CanCon
Dylan De Braga Hold the Door – Single Folk CanCon
Mark Fenster Serenity Sessions, Vol. 1 New Age CanCon
The Bankes Brothers Get to Know – Single Rock CanCon
Dynasty Combative Heart – Single Pop CanCon
Slightest Clue Molly Punk CanCon
Big Wreck Holy Roller – Single Rock CanCon
Rogan Mei Lefroy – Single Folk CanCon
The Strumbellas Hard Lines – Single Rock CanCon
Emmett Jerome Nothing To Do – Single Country CanCon
Kardinal Offishal SOAK – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Living Dead Girl Poison Me – Single Metal CanCon
Julia Nataly Till the End – Single Religious CanCon
Luke Elliott Do You Wonder? – Single Folk Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Dreamy Husky Northern Lights Hip Hop/Instrumental No
Mighty One Man Band Mighty One Man Band Rock No
Beta Trip On My Mind – Single Rock CanCon
Ellen Braun The Doldrums Folk CanCon
Terry Nichols Love Is… New Age No
Double Happiness Sister Bertille – Single Rock No
Her Motives Are Silent Everybody Wants To Rule The Mad World – Single Pop CanCon
Fortunato Durutti Marinetti Bitter Sweet, Sweet Bitter Rock Track 6 is explicit, but a clean version is available CanCon
Wesley Carter Out of My Mouth – Single Pop Instrumental also available
Starbuck Moonlight Feels Right – Single Rock No
Richard Carr Chiffon – Single Jazz No
Sentiments If this is what you want Punk No
Blumes Wondering Why Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Terry Lee Nichols – We’ve Had a Good Life
Mark Fenster – Leaves Streams and Clouds
Dreamy Husky – Whispers of the Wind
James Catapano – Funeral
Nadia Tagoe – Imaginary Girl
Wesley Carter – Out of My Mouth
Dynasty – Combative Heart
Ellen Braun – Map Reader
Luke Elliott – Do You Wonder?
Blumes – Reimbursed Life
Rogan Mei – Lefroy
Dylan De Braga – Hold the Door
Eddie Schwartz – Waters Rise
Julia Nataly – Till the End
Living Dead Girl – Poison Me
Eternal Drak – Oda a La Luna
IN/VERTIGO – Weathervane
Sundiver – Consumer
Sentiments – Can’t Kickflip
DOLL – Ends Like This
Slightest Clue – Spaced Out
The Moonsnakes – Sweet Loretta
Beta Trip – On My Mind
Tom Marshall – Deadly Nightshade
Mighty One Man Band – Dance to the End of the World
Eric Sage – Canadian Beer (Remix)
Mickey Moone – Take It Easy
Emanuel Casablanca – Put On Your Groove
The Brothers – Knocks Me Off My Feet
The Double Happiness – Sister Bertille
Brian Sumner – It’s Hell Being a Grown-Up (Acoustic)
PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER – BIG ENGLISH BREAKFAST (feat. DJ Disspare)

See y’all next time!

