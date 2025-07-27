New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #89

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Nadia Tagoe
|Imaginary Girl – Single
|Pop
|CanCon/KWCon
|Emanuel Casablanca
|Jubilee
|Blues
|Track 2 labelled NSFR out of an abundance of caution
|No
|Mickey Moone
|Take It Easy – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|David Mader
|In the City – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Eric Sage
|Canadian Beer – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Sundiver
|How to Live With Yourself
|Punk
|CanCon
|Eternal Drak
|The Warrior Order
|Metal
|CanCon
|IN/VERTIGO
|Prevail
|Metal
|CanCon
|DOLL
|Better Days, Different Times
|Rock
|CanCon
|World News 808909
|Another World
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Eddie Schwartz
|Film School
|Folk
|No
|Tom Marshall
|Catch a Falling Star
|Rock
|Album was recorded in 1973
|No
|James Catapano
|Resilient
|Hip Hop/Instrumental
|No
|The Moonsnakes
|Sweet Loretta – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Carolina East
|Until You Are Sorry (Live) – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Dylan De Braga
|Hold the Door – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Mark Fenster
|Serenity Sessions, Vol. 1
|New Age
|CanCon
|The Bankes Brothers
|Get to Know – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dynasty
|Combative Heart – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Slightest Clue
|Molly
|Punk
|CanCon
|Big Wreck
|Holy Roller – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Rogan Mei
|Lefroy – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Strumbellas
|Hard Lines – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Emmett Jerome
|Nothing To Do – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Kardinal Offishal
|SOAK – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Living Dead Girl
|Poison Me – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Julia Nataly
|Till the End – Single
|Religious
|CanCon
|Luke Elliott
|Do You Wonder? – Single
|Folk
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Dreamy Husky
|Northern Lights
|Hip Hop/Instrumental
|No
|Mighty One Man Band
|Mighty One Man Band
|Rock
|No
|Beta Trip
|On My Mind – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ellen Braun
|The Doldrums
|Folk
|CanCon
|Terry Nichols
|Love Is…
|New Age
|No
|Double Happiness
|Sister Bertille – Single
|Rock
|No
|Her Motives Are Silent
|Everybody Wants To Rule The Mad World – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Fortunato Durutti Marinetti
|Bitter Sweet, Sweet Bitter
|Rock
|Track 6 is explicit, but a clean version is available
|CanCon
|Wesley Carter
|Out of My Mouth – Single
|Pop
|Instrumental also available
|Starbuck
|Moonlight Feels Right – Single
|Rock
|No
|Richard Carr
|Chiffon – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Sentiments
|If this is what you want
|Punk
|No
|Blumes
|Wondering Why
|Folk
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Terry Lee Nichols – We’ve Had a Good Life
Mark Fenster – Leaves Streams and Clouds
Dreamy Husky – Whispers of the Wind
James Catapano – Funeral
Nadia Tagoe – Imaginary Girl
Wesley Carter – Out of My Mouth
Dynasty – Combative Heart
Ellen Braun – Map Reader
Luke Elliott – Do You Wonder?
Blumes – Reimbursed Life
Rogan Mei – Lefroy
Dylan De Braga – Hold the Door
Eddie Schwartz – Waters Rise
Julia Nataly – Till the End
Living Dead Girl – Poison Me
Eternal Drak – Oda a La Luna
IN/VERTIGO – Weathervane
Sundiver – Consumer
Sentiments – Can’t Kickflip
DOLL – Ends Like This
Slightest Clue – Spaced Out
The Moonsnakes – Sweet Loretta
Beta Trip – On My Mind
Tom Marshall – Deadly Nightshade
Mighty One Man Band – Dance to the End of the World
Eric Sage – Canadian Beer (Remix)
Mickey Moone – Take It Easy
Emanuel Casablanca – Put On Your Groove
The Brothers – Knocks Me Off My Feet
The Double Happiness – Sister Bertille
Brian Sumner – It’s Hell Being a Grown-Up (Acoustic)
PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER – BIG ENGLISH BREAKFAST (feat. DJ Disspare)
See y’all next time!