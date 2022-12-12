Klausterfokken Playlist for December 12th, 2022, 10pm – 12am ET

Final Episode of 2022!
Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Jinjer – I Speak Astronomy
GRiZ – 4 Your Mind
Igorrr – Overweight Poesy
Finger Eleven – Drag You Down
Haken – The Alphabet of Me
Nothing More – Tired of Winning
Nothing More – Ships in the Night
David Maxim Micic – Wedding (ft. Aleksandra Djelmas)
AURAS – Whiteout
Infected Mushroom – Boss La Rosh
Katatonia – Austerity
Persefone – Vacuum
Persefone – Stillness is Timeless
Ne Obliviscaris – Equus
Devin Townsend – Heartbreaker
This is the first playlist post for the Klausterfokken on RadioWaterloo.ca. For previous playlists and other information, check out the Facebook page, www.klausterfokken.ca