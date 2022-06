Peggy Brekveld is our guest for episode #280. Peggy and family have a dairy farm in the Thunder Bay region. Peggy is also the president of ofa,on.ca Our playlist:

King of the Road by Roger Mills

Bare Necessities by Disney

Golden. by Lady Antebullum

It Happens by Sugarland

Girl Goin’ Nowhere by Ashley McBride

Hell of a View by Eric Church.

Right click here to save the podcast