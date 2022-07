Peter Wright is our guest today. Peter lived and worked in Zimbabwe previously. Check out his podcasts at theyakkingshow.com Our playlist:

Lady In Red by Chris DeBurgh

Canon in D by Johann Pachelbel

Don’t Cry For Me Argentina by Sarah Brightman

Cavatina (theme from The Deer Hunter) by John Williams

Hallejuah by K.D. Lang

