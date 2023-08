Chris Garrits is in the studio with The Agriculture Show. Chris is the mayor of the Township of Amaranth, Dufferin County where this years IPM will be held September 19. Check out the Dufferin Museum for some background on some of todays song selections. Our playlist:

Supernatural by Ruby Waters

Throwing Rocks by Emily Gilbart

Clap For The Wolfman by The Guess Who

Let Your Backbone Slide by Maestro Fresh Wes

Curl Of The Burl by Mastodon.