Sandy Brown is our guest today. Sandy is a volunteer with this years IPM to be held in Dufferin County Sept 19 2023. He has a long history of supporting community in Dufferin County. Our playlist:

Life In The Fast Lane by The Eagles

I’ve Got To Get A Message To You by The Bea Gees

My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dione

Just Between You And Me by April Wine

Wheat Kings by The Tragically Hip