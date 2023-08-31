Through the Static Episode 10 – 08/31/23

Woooooo episode 10 already! Thank you all so much for listening, and feel free to listen to the recording attached if you missed out on the live show.

Peaches – Presidents of the United States of America

Fishing for Fishies – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Footsteps – Brian Eno & John Cale

All For Leyna – Billy Joel

Francesca – Hozier

Nina Cried Power – Hozier

1937 State Park – Car Seat Headrest

I Got My Tooth Removed – 100 gecs

Is it Cold in the Water? – SOPHIE

Teardrop – Massive Attack

Crooked Teeth – Death Cab for Cutie https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/Static-Ep-10.mp3