Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 10 – 08/31/23

Woooooo episode 10 already! Thank you all so much for listening, and feel free to listen to the recording attached if you missed out on the live show.

  • Peaches – Presidents of the United States of America
  • Fishing for Fishies – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
  • Footsteps – Brian Eno & John Cale
  • All For Leyna – Billy Joel
  • Francesca – Hozier
  • Nina Cried Power – Hozier
  • 1937 State Park – Car Seat Headrest
  • I Got My Tooth Removed – 100 gecs
  • Is it Cold in the Water? – SOPHIE
  • Teardrop – Massive Attack
  • Crooked Teeth – Death Cab for Cutie

