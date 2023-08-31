Through the Static Episode 10 – 08/31/23

Woooooo episode 10 already! Thank you all so much for listening, and feel free to listen to the recording attached if you missed out on the live show.
- Peaches – Presidents of the United States of America
- Fishing for Fishies – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Footsteps – Brian Eno & John Cale
- All For Leyna – Billy Joel
- Francesca – Hozier
- Nina Cried Power – Hozier
- 1937 State Park – Car Seat Headrest
- I Got My Tooth Removed – 100 gecs
- Is it Cold in the Water? – SOPHIE
- Teardrop – Massive Attack
- Crooked Teeth – Death Cab for Cutie