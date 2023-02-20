CKMS Community Connections for 20 February 2023 with Jim Stewart of the Waterloo Region Health Coalition

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!

Jim Stewart of the Waterloo Region Health Coalition joins Bob Jonkman by phone to discuss the state of public health in Ontario, and to talk about the upcoming pickets in support of the Ontario Nurses’ Association this Thursday, 23 February 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital and Grand River Hospital.

When : Thursday 23 February 2023, One Hour commencing at 11:00am until Noon Where : St Mary’s General Hospital Location : 911 Queen’s Boulevard, Kitchener Map 1

When : Thursday 23 February 2023, One Hour commencing at 12:30pm until 1:30pm Where : Grand River General Hospital Location : 835 King Street West, Kitchener Map 2



More information on pickets across Ontario: https://www.ona.org/bettercare/feb23/



