CKMS Community Connections for 20 February 2023 with Jim Stewart of the Waterloo Region Health Coalition

Show Notes

Jim Stewart in 2022

Jim Stewart of the Waterloo Region Health Coalition joins Bob Jonkman by phone to discuss the state of public health in Ontario, and to talk about the upcoming pickets in support of the Ontario Nurses’ Association this Thursday, 23 February 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital and Grand River Hospital.

Waterloo Region Health Coalition:

Ontario Health Coalition:

Upcoming Events

Better Staffing Care Wages | ONA Ontario Nurses' Association (pink and white lettering on a black background. "Better" is tilted on its side so it's an adjective for all three of "Staffing", "Care", "Wages")

  • Picket at St. Mary’s Hospital
    • When: Thursday 23 February 2023, One Hour commencing at 11:00am until Noon
    • Where: St Mary’s General Hospital
    • Location: 911 Queen’s Boulevard, Kitchener Map 1
  • Picket at Grand River Hospital
    • When: Thursday 23 February 2023, One Hour commencing at 12:30pm until 1:30pm
    • Where: Grand River General Hospital
    • Location: 835 King Street West, Kitchener Map 2

More information on pickets across Ontario: https://www.ona.org/bettercare/feb23/

Podcast

Index

All songs today are new releases from (B&W solarized, elongated, wiggly photo of four men)Living Room for Small.

Bonus Video

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday, 20 February 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

