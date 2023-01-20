CKMS Community Connections for 13 January 2023 with Tamara Lorincz of Canadian Voice of Women for Peace and Stuart Ross of World Beyond War

Show Notes







Bob Jonkman talks with Tamara Lorincz, who’s involved with a number of Peace and Social Justice organizations, and Stuart Ross from World Beyond War.

On last week’s CKMS Community Connections I spoke with Tamara and Stuart briefly at the “No F35 Fighter Jets” rally, but there was so much else to talk about that Tamara and Stuart came to the studio for a longer conversation.

The interview starts at 3m20s.

Tamara Lorincz:



Tamara Lorincz previously appeared on CKMS Community Connections for 20 January 2020.

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace:



World BEYOND War:



Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom (WILPF):



No Fighter Jets Coalition:



Sign the Parliamentary petition to: Study the financial, climate, environmental, and social costs of the F35 fighter jets; Make public the results of that study; and Cancel the planned purchase of F35 fighter jets and invest in climate action and the well-being of Canadians: e-4217 : Petition to the House of Commons

An earlier Parliamentary petition endorsed by the No Fighter Jets Coalition was presented by the Hon. Bardish Chagger, MP for Waterloo: e-3821 (National defence and military operations) to which members of the government have responded.

Canada-Wide Peace and Justice Network:



Podcast



Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-01-13-episode109.mp3 (53.7 MB, 55m55s, episode 109)

Index



CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video



YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for 13 January 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.