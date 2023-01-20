So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

April Wine, Before The Dawn . . . A rocker from the band’s 1979 album Harder . . . Faster which yielded the hits I Like To Rock and Say Hello. Meantime, bandleader/chief songwriter/guitarist Myles Goodwyn, the founder and only remaining original member, recently announced he’s retiring from touring, for health reasons, effective the band’s show in Halifax, Nova Scotia on March 2. He’ll continue to write new material and produce any recordings the group might do, although no new studio material has been issued since 2006 and, like most veteran classic rock acts, the band has long relied on its extensive back catalog from the 1970s and ’80s for live shows. Fact is, it’s all most people beyond real diehards, of any band, want to hear. Replacing Goodwyn on guitar and vocals, with his blessing, is Marc Parent. According to a recent report, Parent was in an Ottawa band, Eight Seconds, for two years in the late 1980s; their claim to fame being opening slots for such acts as David Bowie and Duran Duran. Besides Goodwyn’s ongoing involvement, the lone connection to the band’s glory days now is guitarist Brian Greenway, who wrote Before The Dawn and has been with the group since 1978’s First Glance album.