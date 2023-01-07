CKMS Community Connections for 6 January 2023 with Tamara Lorincz, Stewart, Alex, and Steven of the #NoFighterJets Protest Rally

Show Notes
Today’s show is a mix of protest music, KWCon music by musicians from Waterloo Region, and some live reports from the #NoFighterJets protest rally outside MP Bardish Chagger’s office in Waterloo.
No Fighter Jets:
Podcast
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m28s
|Bob Jonkman introduces the show, talks about the #NoFighterJets protest rally in Waterloo, lists the KWCon musicians in the playlist today, and introduces the first song.
|1m14s
|Killer Drones
|
Music For Change
|Mistahi
|4m56s
|Rome is Burning
|8m45s
|Interview with Tamara Lorincz at the protest rally.
|10m57s
|No to NATO
|
Music For Change
|Mistahi
|14m30s
|Interview with Stewart from World Beyond War.
|16m23s
|Gone (Insane)
|
(single)
|Joshua Säde James
|18m53s
|Hakai
|
ShundereWitch
|BlxnkMind
|21m34s
|Rain on CD
|
Pallisades
|latecomber
|24m55s
|This Page
|28m50s
|Interview with Alex and Steven, who made a delegation and presented a petition in MP Bardish Chagger’s office.
|31m00s
|On My Own
|
(single)
|Rosie Samra
|34m08s
|YurippeTenshi
|
MaidensOfStarlight
|SpaceDeath
|38m48s
|AuroraCrescent
|42m35s
|Sand And Oil
|
Floorboards EP
|Christa Mercey
|45m50s
|Late Nights featuring SANT
|
HK24
|Harchit Kohli
|49m28s
|Want You More
|53m01s
|End Credits
|54m00s
|Which Side Are You On?
|
(single)
|Artists for Action
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Bonus Video
