CKMS Community Connections for 6 January 2023 with Tamara Lorincz, Stewart, Alex, and Steven of the #NoFighterJets Protest Rally

Show Notes

People standing on the steps in front of 100 Regina Street South, with Tamara Lorincz in the foreground taking a selfie)
At the #NoFighterJets protest rally

Today’s show is a mix of protest music, KWCon music by musicians from Waterloo Region, and some live reports from the #NoFighterJets protest rally outside MP Bardish Chagger’s office in Waterloo.

No Fighter Jets:

World Beyond War:

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-01-06-episode108.mp3 (56.3 MB, 58m32s, episode 108)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd
0m28s Bob Jonkman introduces the show, talks about the #NoFighterJets protest rally in Waterloo, lists the KWCon musicians in the playlist today, and introduces the first song.
1m14s Killer Drones (Black and white photo of Mistahi Corgil sitting at tympani drums with mics on mic stands in the foreground)
Music For Change		 Mistahi
4m56s Rome is Burning
8m45s Interview with Tamara Lorincz at the protest rally.
10m57s No to NATO (Black and white photo of Mistahi Corgil sitting at tympani drums with mics on mic stands in the foreground)
Music For Change		 Mistahi
14m30s Interview with Stewart from World Beyond War.
16m23s Gone (Insane) Joshua Sade James | Gone 4.8.22 | 337501 | Parental Advisory Explicit Content (a naked, wild-eyed Joshua holding a sign with his name and numbers, as in a mugshot)
(single)		 Joshua Säde James
18m53s Hakai (bold colored drawings, including anime, on a dark background)
ShundereWitch		 BlxnkMind
21m34s Rain on CD Latecomber | Rain On CD (abstract light blue shapes, fractured font for lettering)
Pallisades		 latecomber
24m55s This Page
28m50s Interview with Alex and Steven, who made a delegation and presented a petition in MP Bardish Chagger’s office.
31m00s On My Own (Rosie Samra sitting at a desk with a lamp behind her and a large book in front)
(single)		 Rosie Samra
34m08s YurippeTenshi (illustration in Anime style of three women standing and sitting around patio furniture; background is glowing magenta)
MaidensOfStarlight		 SpaceDeath
38m48s AuroraCrescent
42m35s Sand And Oil Floorboards | Christa Mercey (photo of Christa Mercey on the right in front of an abstract painting with thickly applied paint)
Floorboards EP		 Christa Mercey
45m50s Late Nights featuring SANT HK24 (B&W photo of three men, man in th eforeground wearing a bandana around his forehead shields his eyes from the camera; two men in the background have their eyes barred over to hide their identities)
HK24		 Harchit Kohli
49m28s Want You More
53m01s End Credits
54m00s Which Side Are You On? Which Side Are You On? | Artists For Action (illustration of a record in front of a background of blue at the top and yellow on the bottom; the record label reads "This Machine Kills Fascism")
(single)		 Artists for Action

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Bonus Video

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2022 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

