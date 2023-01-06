So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

My track-by-track tales follow this bare-bones list.
- Led Zeppelin, Out On The Tiles
- Billy Joel, Travelin’ Prayer
- David Bowie, Up The Hill Backwards
- Bad Company, Crazy Circles
- Taste, Blister On The Moon
- The Rolling Stones, Ventilator Blues
- The Kinks, Art Lover
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Runaway Trains
- The Byrds, The Day Walk (Never Before)
- Eric Clapton, Sign Language
- Genesis, The Musical Box
- Joe Jackson, A Slow Song
- Dire Straits, Millionaire Blues
- The Cars, Double Life
- George Harrison, Crackerbox Palace
- The Who, Drowned
- Lynyrd Skynyrd, Comin’ Home
- Rod Stewart, Gasoline Alley
- Beck, Bogert & Appice, Superstition
- Peter Green, White Sky (Love That Evil Woman)
- Spooky Tooth, Evil Woman
- Frank Zappa, The Torture Never Stops
- Bloomfield/Kooper/Stills, Stop
- Led Zeppelin, Out On The Tiles . . . Da doona doona doona doona….My vocalization of that infectious I’d describe as descending riff on this one from Zep III. I always remember my older brother’s original vinyl copy cover sleeve with the spinner thing (called a volvelle, or wheel chart) – via which one could spin to see the various images through holes in the front cover. Endless fun while listenig to the record.
- Billy Joel, Travelin’ Prayer . . . Country/bluegrass banjo-driven blast of fun which was the third single from Joel’s 1973 Piano Man album. The single did fairly well, inside the top 60 depending on the chart. Country artists loved it. Earl Scruggs covered it in 1974 and Dolly Parton earned a 1999 Grammy Award nomination for her version.
- David Bowie, Up The Hill Backwards . . . Ashes To Ashes and Fashion were the big hits on Bowie’s 1980 album Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps), but Up The Hill Backwards is arguably the album’s most interesting track. I always find it to be one of those songs that, when one hears it, it’s ‘oh yeah, I remember this one’ because you’d listened to the full album and without you realizing it, all the tracks embedded themselves in your consciousness. As a single, though, the song was arguably too complex for mass consumption, making ‘only’ No. 32 in the UK and No. 49 in Canada.
- Bad Company, Crazy Circles . . . I’ve always liked this one, the maybe obvious lyrics nevertheless working their magic on my then age 20 mind, second year of college and the world continuing to reveal itself. The song was the B-side to the hit Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy.
- Taste, Blister On The Moon . . . A, er, blistering track from the Rory Gallagher-led band’s self-titled debut album in 1969.
- The Rolling Stones, Ventilator Blues . . . Hypnotic track from Exile On Main St. and one of only two songs on which guitarist Mick Taylor received an official writing credit alongside Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The other is Criss Cross, an outtake from 1973’s Goats Head Soup that didn’t see official release until a 2020 re-release featuring assorted demos and previously unreleased tracks. I’ll have to do a Stones (or anyone’s) previously unreleased bonus tracks show at some point – just a matter of getting off my lazy butt and doing it.
- The Kinks, Art Lover . . . Lovely tune musically, possibly creepy lyrically, apparently written from the perspective of a pervert/stalker. But as Ray Davies said, it’s deliberately ambiguous. It’s worth reading about on ‘song meaning’ sites.
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Runaway Trains . . . Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) is something of a ‘lost’ album amid Petty’s best known/big hit works, and it took a while for it to resonate with me. But it’s one of those albums, and this track is an indication of that, that rewards repeat listens.
- The Byrds, The Day Walk (Never Before) . . . A bit of a Satisfaction riff drives this Gene Clark-penned track, an outtake from 1965’s Turn! Turn! Turn! album. It didn’t come out until later re-releases of the record. It’s a nice tune, but, some stories suggest, it was originally left off the album due to the other band members’ resentment of Clark’s songwriting dominance within the group. He wrote or co-wrote many of the early Byrds’ hits like I’ll Feel A Whole Lot Better and Eight Miles High, among others.
- Eric Clapton, Sign Language . . . When The Band released their influential debut album, Music From Big Pink, in 1968, Clapton was quoted as saying he wanted to be in The Band. He never was, although their sound influenced his post-Cream work and he sort of joined them, or they joined him, as all The Band members appeared on Clapton’s 1976 album No Reason To Cry – on which this Bob Dylan-written song appears. Dylan and Clapton share vocals on the song, which Dylan himself never officially released. Ronnie Wood plays guitar on the track and wound up getting another Dylan song, Seven Days, out of the deal. Dylan originally offered it to Clapton, who declined it, but Wood recorded it for his 1979 album, Gimme Some Neck. Joe Cocker also covered Seven Days on his 1982 album Sheffield Steel.
- Genesis, The Musical Box . . . Never box yourself in, musically, I say. So we go from the roots sort of rock of Clapton’s tune to some prog with Genesis, who I have not played in a while.
- Joe Jackson, A Slow Song . . . I was going to stick this in the middle of my hard rock/metal show last Saturday, just for a laugh amid the mayhem, given JJ’s lyrical diatribe about some people turning music into a ‘savage beast’. I probably should have, but in the end just carried on because, Joe, love your music but, to again quote from A Slow Song’s lyrics, you might get tired of DJs but, sorry, it IS always what he (me) plays. So there. Great tune from a great album – 1982’s Night and Day – by one of my favorite artists.
- Dire Straits, Millionaire Blues . . . Typical fun, cynical lyrics from Mark Knopfler on this somewhat obscure track which was originally on the CD and 12-inch vinyl single versions of Calliing Elvis, from the last Dire Straits album, 1991’s On Every Street. I saw that tour. Excellent, but what else would one expect from Knopfler/Dire Straits?
- The Cars, Double Life . . . Third single from the second Cars album, 1979’s Candy-O. It didn’t chart after the hits Let’s Go and It’s All I Can Do but to me, it’s arguably the best of the three, albeit probably not as instantly catchy which is the usual driving force for singles.
- George Harrison, Crackerbox Palace . . . Great track, a top 20 single from Harrison’s 1976 album 33 and 1/3.
- The Who, Drowned . . . A discussion with my two sons about The Beatles on Thursday afternoon led me down a YouTube rabbit hole that settled on some Roger Daltrey interviews, wherein he was singing the praises of Pete Townshend as a writer and Quadrophenia as an album. So, inspiration wonderfully coming from anywhere and everywhere, I dug into that album and picked out this great rocker which, apparently, was one of all Who band members’ favorite tracks to play live. Another one of those Who tracks (arguably all of them) where Keith Moon’s unique let’s call it rat-a-tat drumming style is so evident.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd, Comin’ Home . . . Early, beautiful Skynyrd from the post-plane crash posthumous release, Skynyrd’s First and . . . Last album which was later expanded and re-released as Skynyrd’s First: The Complete Muscle Shoals Album. It features early tracks, recorded in 1971 and 1972, originally intended for release as the band’s debut album. That plan was shelved and 1973’s Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd instead became the official debut. The First and . . . Last sessions included Rickey Medlocke on drums on many of the songs, although he doesn’t play on Comin’ Home. Medlocke later formed Blackfoot and returned, as a guitarist, to post-crash versions of Skynyrd and he’s been in latter-day versions of the group since 1997.
- Rod Stewart, Gasoline Alley . . . Title cut, written by Stewart and Ronnie Wood> It’s from Stewart’s second solo album, during the 1969-74 period when Stewart could seemingly do no wrong while maintaining parallel careers as a solo artist along with his lead vocal/frontman duties with Faces – most of whom backed him on his solo work.
- Beck, Bogert & Appice, Superstition . . . Cover of the Stevie Wonder hit by the power trio of guitarist Jeff Beck, bassist/singer Tim Bogert and drummer/singer Carmine Appice, from the one and only studio album released by BBA, in 1973. The song has its genesis in a jam between Beck and Wonder, with Wonder giving it to Beck for the BBA album originally scheduled to be released before Wonder’s Talking Book. However, Wonder’s version wound up coming out first, was an obvious massive hit, and the rest is history, as the saying goes. Wonder’s is the definitive version, but the BBA one ain’t bad, either.
- Peter Green, White Sky (Love That Evil Woman) . . . Extended piece, title cut from Green’s 1982 album and likely my favorite of the original Fleetwood Mac leader’s solo songs.
- Spooky Tooth, Evil Woman . . . Gary Wright, later of Dream Weaver fame, wrote most of Spooky Tooth’s stuff but this one was written by American musician Larry Weiss, perhaps best known as the writer of Glen Campbell’s No. 1 hit Rhinestone Cowboy. Spooky Tooth’s heavy, nine-minute version was released on the band’s second album, Spooky Two, in 1969. Weiss recorded his own song, in a three-minute version that appeared, along with Rhinestone Cowboy, on his 1974 Black and Blue Suite album.
- Frank Zappa, The Torture Never Stops . . . Bluesy, extended piece from Zappa’s 1976 album Zoot Allures.
- Bloomfield/Kooper/Stills, Stop . . . And so we come to a stop, until Monday’s show, with this instrumental from the classic Super Session album, 1968. It features multi-intrumentalist and producer Al Kooper along with guitarists Mike Bloomfield (on this track) and Stephen Stills.