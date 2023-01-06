So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

Eric Clapton, Sign Language . . . When The Band released their influential debut album, Music From Big Pink, in 1968, Clapton was quoted as saying he wanted to be in The Band. He never was, although their sound influenced his post-Cream work and he sort of joined them, or they joined him, as all The Band members appeared on Clapton’s 1976 album No Reason To Cry – on which this Bob Dylan-written song appears. Dylan and Clapton share vocals on the song, which Dylan himself never officially released. Ronnie Wood plays guitar on the track and wound up getting another Dylan song, Seven Days, out of the deal. Dylan originally offered it to Clapton, who declined it, but Wood recorded it for his 1979 album, Gimme Some Neck. Joe Cocker also covered Seven Days on his 1982 album Sheffield Steel.