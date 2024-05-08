episode 303 agriculture show may 8 2024 with Crystal Mackay

Crystal Mackay is the guest of The Agriculture Show today. Crystal tells us her agricultural story through some of the things she does. Check out Loft32 , Utensil , and an upcoming event late May 2024. Our playlist:

Long Love this Land – A tribute to Alberta agriculture from ATB

You Can’t Make Old Friends by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Parton Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

Wheat Kings by Tragically Hip

No Sugar Tonight by The Guess Who

5 Days in May by Blue Rodeo