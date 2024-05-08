The Agriculture Show

episode 303 agriculture show may 8 2024 with Crystal Mackay

Crystal Mackay is the guest of The Agriculture Show today. Crystal tells us her agricultural story through some of the things she does. Check out  Loft32  ,  Utensil   ,   and  an upcoming event   late May 2024.   Our playlist:

  • Long Love this Land – A tribute to Alberta agriculture from ATB
  • You Can’t Make Old Friends  by  Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
  • Starting Over  by  Chris Stapleton
  • Wheat Kings  by  Tragically Hip
  • No Sugar Tonight  by  The Guess Who
  • 5 Days in May  by  Blue Rodeo

 

 

