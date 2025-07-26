episode 309 agriculture show july 22 2025 with shonna giles

Shonna Giles is our guest today. Shonna is writing a book about rural barns and with pictures. The book is titled “Ontario Barns, If These Beams Could Speak” If you have a suggestion for a barn please send an email to shonna.giles@gmail.com Our playlist:

I Grew Up On A Farm by The Reklaws

Feels Like Home by Brad Hale

Ordinary Miracle by Sarah McLachlan

Burning Down The Barn by The Hunter Brothers

Hometown by The Reklaws

