The Agriculture Show

episode 309 agriculture show july 22 2025 with shonna giles

Shonna Giles is our guest today. Shonna is writing a book about rural barns and with pictures.  The book is titled “Ontario Barns,  If These Beams Could Speak” If you have a suggestion for a barn please send an email to  shonna.giles@gmail.com   Our playlist:

  • I Grew Up On A Farm  by  The Reklaws
  • Feels Like Home  by  Brad Hale
  • Ordinary Miracle  by  Sarah McLachlan
  • Burning Down The Barn  by  The Hunter Brothers
  • Hometown  by  The Reklaws

 

Open the link in your browser and download it to have a copy, or just listen.

 

