episode 309 agriculture show july 22 2025 with shonna giles

Shonna Giles is our guest today. Shonna is writing a book about rural barns and with pictures. The book is titled “Ontario Barns, If These Beams Could Speak” If you have a suggestion for a barn please send an email to shonna.giles@gmail.com Our playlist:
- I Grew Up On A Farm by The Reklaws
- Feels Like Home by Brad Hale
- Ordinary Miracle by Sarah McLachlan
- Burning Down The Barn by The Hunter Brothers
- Hometown by The Reklaws
Open the link in your browser and download it to have a copy, or just listen.