A photo of a protest at Kitchener City Hall. The photo is taken from behind a crowd of people surrounding a stage with a person speaking on it. People are wearing long sleeved clothing and jackets and holding protest signs including one that has a circle with align through it overtop of text that reads "Bill 5 and 6". Another sign reads "Doug Ford is Destroying our Province"
CKMS News -2025-07-24- Local opposition to the provincial government’s ‘Bill 5’ continues.

CKMS News -2025-07-24- Local opposition to the provincial government’s ‘Bill 5’ continues

dan kellar
Kitchener, ON – Before shutting down the Ontario legislature on June 9th for a four month summer break, Doug Ford’s conservative party rushed through new legislation that gives the government the power to ignore environmental and labour laws and bypass Indigenous rights through the creation of so-called “special economic zones“. Bill 5, also gives the government the ability to ignore planning regulations and municipal by-laws for new developments which it deems “critical”.

This show features an interview with Kitchener Centre Green Party MPP Aislinn Clancy about the new legislation and the ongoing work the Green Party is doing to bring awareness and support Ontario residents in pushing back against the new legislation.  Thousands of Ontarians have taken part in protests against Bill 5, and the Green Party has been touring the province speaking with organizers and holding community meetings.

Also included is a statement CKMS News received from the office of Kitchener Conestoga Conservative MPP Mike Harris Jr, defending the legislation.

