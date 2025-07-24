The Clean Up Hour, Mix 328

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which contains a small discussion of some recent news stories before getting into the music.
Tracklist:
Bun B, Pimp C, Z-Ro, Young Jeezy, & Jay-Z – Get Throwed
Outkast & Killer Mike – Snappin & Trappin
Outkast & George Clinton – Synthesizer
Nipsey Hussle – Call From the Bank
Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, & Big KRIT – Glass House
Dom Kennedy – TURN ME OUT
Tyler, the Creator – Sucka Free
TI – Why You Wanna
2nd II None – Didn’t Mean To Turn You On
LNDN DRGS & Polyester the Saint – Mony Don’t Make the Man
2Pac, Dr. Dre, & Roger Troutman – California Love (Remix)
DJ Quik – Pitch In Ona Party
DJ Quik – I Don’t Wanna Party Wit U
Patrice Rushen – Forget Me Nots (12″ Version)
Childish Gambino – Boogieman
A Taste of Honey – Oogie Boogie Boogie
Ripple – The Beat Goes On and On (Jim Burgess Remix)
Mark Morrison – Return of the Mack (C&J Extended Remix)
Womack & Womack – Teardrops
Majid Jordan – Waves of Blue
Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Warren G, & Mausberg – Don’t Tell
Foxy Brown & Blackstreet – Get Me Home
The Marias – I Don’t Know You
The Marias – Carino
The Game & Wale – Stripper
See y’all next time!