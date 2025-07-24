The Clean Up Hour, Mix 328

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which contains a small discussion of some recent news stories before getting into the music.

Tracklist:

Bun B, Pimp C, Z-Ro, Young Jeezy, & Jay-Z – Get Throwed

Outkast & Killer Mike – Snappin & Trappin

Outkast & George Clinton – Synthesizer

Nipsey Hussle – Call From the Bank

Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, & Big KRIT – Glass House

Dom Kennedy – TURN ME OUT

Tyler, the Creator – Sucka Free

TI – Why You Wanna

2nd II None – Didn’t Mean To Turn You On

LNDN DRGS & Polyester the Saint – Mony Don’t Make the Man

2Pac, Dr. Dre, & Roger Troutman – California Love (Remix)

DJ Quik – Pitch In Ona Party

DJ Quik – I Don’t Wanna Party Wit U

Patrice Rushen – Forget Me Nots (12″ Version)

Childish Gambino – Boogieman

A Taste of Honey – Oogie Boogie Boogie

Ripple – The Beat Goes On and On (Jim Burgess Remix)

Mark Morrison – Return of the Mack (C&J Extended Remix)

Womack & Womack – Teardrops

Majid Jordan – Waves of Blue

Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Warren G, & Mausberg – Don’t Tell

Foxy Brown & Blackstreet – Get Me Home

The Marias – I Don’t Know You

The Marias – Carino

The Game & Wale – Stripper

See y’all next time!