The Agriculture Show

episode 311 agriculture show Aug. 12 2025

Leave a comment

Jim Dyer is our guest today. Jim is a regular contributor to The Agriculture Show. Today we catch up on his music, some new ag research and videos, and his recent nomination to receive a King Charles III Coronation Medal

James Arthur Dyer

James is a Canadian and international expert on fossil CO2 emissions from agricultural energy use, as well as greenhouse gas emissions from Canadian livestock. He has identified key opportunities to reduce GHG emissions within Canada’s agriculture sector.

Our playlist:

  • Time Is A Stealer  by  Jim Dyer
  • If I Were A Carpenter  by  Johnny Cash and June Carter
  • First Shift  by  Jim Dyer
  • The Wayward Wind  by  Patsy Cline

Click here to  download file ( use “save as” )

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.