episode 311 agriculture show Aug. 12 2025

Jim Dyer is our guest today. Jim is a regular contributor to The Agriculture Show. Today we catch up on his music, some new ag research and videos, and his recent nomination to receive a King Charles III Coronation Medal.

James Arthur Dyer

James is a Canadian and international expert on fossil CO2 emissions from agricultural energy use, as well as greenhouse gas emissions from Canadian livestock. He has identified key opportunities to reduce GHG emissions within Canada’s agriculture sector.

Our playlist:

Time Is A Stealer by Jim Dyer

If I Were A Carpenter by Johnny Cash and June Carter

First Shift by Jim Dyer

The Wayward Wind by Patsy Cline

