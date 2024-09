Episode IX of Readers Delight – features authors: Charlotte Gibson, Mark Leslie & Jessica Vitalis.

Charlotte Gibson read from her book, “Running with Unicorns”. Charlotte’s books are available on Amazon.

Mark Leslie read from his book, “One Hand Screaming”. You can find Mark’s books on Amazon & in local bookstores.

Jessica Vitalis read from her book, “Coyote Queen”. You can find Jessica’s book on Amazon & in local bookstores.