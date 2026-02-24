Playlist from Exploring AI Music_Feb 24, 2026
|
Start Time
|
Title
|0:24
|DecEmbers
|5:55
|Thirdarily
|9:45
|When the Bond Breaks
|13:32
|Memories of a Friend
|18:55
|Hold This Close
|23:11
|Vertical Panoramas
|28:40
|Points of Purview
|34:19
|From Day to Night Today
|40:22
|Albert Boothby Was Here
|44:18
|Perfidian
|47:44
|By All Means
|52:22
|Railbridge
My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian
Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.