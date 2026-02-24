Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 148 Cohen, 2/23/26

Leave a comment

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/RadioNowhere260223Episode148Cohen.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes

0:45 Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye Leonard Cohen
3:38 Bird On the Wire Perla Batalla
9:56 Ain’t No Cure for Love Jennifer Warnes
13:10 Chelsea Hotel, No. 2 Rufus Wainwright
16:46 Suzanne Dianne Reeves
22:03 You Got Me Singing Leonard Cohen
25:28 A Thousand Kisses Deep Jackson Browne
31:23 Who By Fire Leonard Cohen
33:39 First We Take Manhattan Jennifer Warnes
37:17 Tonight Will Be Fine Teddy Thompson
40:45 Tower of Song Martha Wainwright
44:21 So Long, Marianne Leonard Cohen
50:24 Joan of Arc (Live in Belgium) Jennifer Warnes

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.