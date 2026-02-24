Radio Nowhere Episode 148 Cohen, 2/23/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/RadioNowhere260223Episode148Cohen.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes
|0:45
|Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye
|Leonard Cohen
|3:38
|Bird On the Wire
|Perla Batalla
|9:56
|Ain’t No Cure for Love
|Jennifer Warnes
|13:10
|Chelsea Hotel, No. 2
|Rufus Wainwright
|16:46
|Suzanne
|Dianne Reeves
|22:03
|You Got Me Singing
|Leonard Cohen
|25:28
|A Thousand Kisses Deep
|Jackson Browne
|31:23
|Who By Fire
|Leonard Cohen
|33:39
|First We Take Manhattan
|Jennifer Warnes
|37:17
|Tonight Will Be Fine
|Teddy Thompson
|40:45
|Tower of Song
|Martha Wainwright
|44:21
|So Long, Marianne
|Leonard Cohen
|50:24
|Joan of Arc (Live in Belgium)
|Jennifer Warnes