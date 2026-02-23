Reader’s Delight, Episode 27, February 22, 2026

Episode XXVII of Reader’s Delight features authors Irina Moga, David Giuliano, and Whitney French.

Irina Moga talks about her writing process, her love of poetry that fuses the cerebral and the sensory, and then reads from her new collection, Quantum, published by DarkWinter Press last year.

Social media: @pictopoems

Books: irinamoga.com

David Giuliano joins us to discuss writing in a variety of genres, what inspires his writing, and provides an overview of his new book The Upending of Wendall Forbes (Latitude 46, 2025) before reading an excerpt from the novel.

Social media: David Giuliano on Facebook

Books: www.davidgiuliano.ca

Whitney French is with us to talk about her roles as writer, editor, and publisher, her love of writing in trees, and her new work, Syncopation, A Novel in Verse, which was just released by Wolak and Wynn earlier in February 2026, before reading from the book.

Social media: @whitneyfrenchwrites

Books: Syncopation, A Novel in Verse