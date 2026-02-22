The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #119

What’s up, y’all? As always, here are the new submissions that I have added to Libretime since last week:

Nicholas Bellerose I’m Going Through (Lofi Verison) – Single Folk No
Svetlana In the Wee Small Hours – Single Jazz No
Infuriate Souls Infuriate Souls Metal CanCon
Infuriate Souls Surreality – Single Metal CanCon
Slip~ons Overtime Rock CanCon
Pumpkin Jumping Milfology Rock Last two tracks are explicit No
The Space Between Weapon of Choice – Single Rock CanCon
DJ Puce Kitten Paws – Single Pop No
Paula Letang Giving You More – Single Soul CanCon
The Andrew Collins Trio Retro Folk CanCon
Veranda Veranda Folk CanCon
Alex Krawcyzk Wonders Await Folk CanCon
Chick Boyd The Return of Mr. Chickenman Pop NSFR CanCon
Son of Dave Rotten Donnie – Single Blues CanCon
Kendra Lyttle Daisy – Single Pop CanCon
Dana Reid Beauty in the Darkness Country CanCon
mapea Am I Awake? – Single Pop/Instrumental No
Simar Drive By – Single World CanCon
Simar Let It Happen – Single World CanCon
Shjaane Glover EFFERVESCENCE – Single Folk CanCon
Eric Hilton A Sky So Close Electronic No
Scarlett Sullivan Obvious (Reimagined) – Single Pop No
Mark Tonelli Brasiliana World No
Raphaela Lose This Race – Single Pop CanCon
Strange Plants Lay Your Mind – Single Rock CanCon
Glimmerjean & Goode Injured Romantics – Single Rock CanCon
Bill Nadeau & Mike Norris Blue Shift Rock CanCon
Amy Hopwood Gone to Flowers Folk No
Mosaic Unfolding Tiles World No
The Accordion of the Musikoro Country The Accordion of the Musikoro Country World No
Sheila Dahr Inward Journey World No
Vinnin WTM (What’s the Move?) – Single R&B Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Nicole Arrage Solitude – Single Pop CanCon
Nicole Arrage déjà vu – Single Pop CanCon
Nicole Arrage Scorpios & Geminis – Single Pop CanCon
Tommy Douglas Keenan Returns to the Moon Rock CanCon
Carina Forget Me Not – Single Pop CanCon
The Legendary Ten Seconds The Burston Black Beetle – Single Folk No
kpec3 arrival tell the truth or confess… – EP Religious Full EP will be added on March 1st No
Tide Harvester Triumph of the Dragon-God Metal No
Kyler Schogen Polarized World Rock CanCon
Jennifer Foster Shy – Single Folk CanCon
The Setting The Setting Jazz No
The Early I Want To Be Ready Jazz No
Nicole McCabe Color Theory Jazz No
Krisj Wannabe Want It All – Single Rock No
Faithful a taste of paradise Alternative CanCon
Faithful 2 Alternative CanCon
Nicholas Campbell People Like To Talk Rock CanCon
Geeshan Break In – EP Pop CanCon
Harris Allan Buttery Tempo – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

The Accordion of the Musikoro Country – Manahira
Mosaic – Four Moons (IV)
Ishmael Ali – On Nights of the Full Moon, He Dreamed of Buffalo
Concrete Sun – little bug on the water
Mark Tonelli – Twenty One Biscuits
Svetlana – In the Wee Small Hours
Kevin Hays – Big Nick
Harris Allan – Buttery Tempo
Nicole Arrage – Solitude
Geeshan – Too Bad I’m Too Late
Carina – Forget Me Not
Raphaela – Lose This Race
DJ Puce – Kitten Paws
Eric Hilton – The Dharma Lovers
Mapea – am I awake?
Kendra Lyttle – Daisy
The Legendary Ten Seconds – The Burston Black Beetle
Amy Hopwood – I’d rather be older (than dead)
The Andrew Collins Trio – Farewell My Old Friend
Nicholas Bellerose – I’m Going Through (lofi version)
Jennifer Foster – Shy
Shjaane Glover – EFFERVESCENCE
Dana Reid – Skipping the Highs and Lows
Son of Dave – Rotten Donnie
Faithful – bulls**t horses**t
Krisj Wannabe – Want It All
Pumpkin Jumping – Milfbusters
Slip~ons – Waiting for Johnny Marr
The Legal Matters – Shake This Feeling
Kin Kabal – Clear
Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature – Istanbul
Bill Nadeau – A Crude Interest In You

See y’all enxt time!

