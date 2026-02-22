New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #119

What’s up, y’all? As always, here are the new submissions that I have added to Libretime since last week:

Nicholas Bellerose I’m Going Through (Lofi Verison) – Single Folk No Svetlana In the Wee Small Hours – Single Jazz No Infuriate Souls Infuriate Souls Metal CanCon Infuriate Souls Surreality – Single Metal CanCon Slip~ons Overtime Rock CanCon Pumpkin Jumping Milfology Rock Last two tracks are explicit No The Space Between Weapon of Choice – Single Rock CanCon DJ Puce Kitten Paws – Single Pop No Paula Letang Giving You More – Single Soul CanCon The Andrew Collins Trio Retro Folk CanCon Veranda Veranda Folk CanCon Alex Krawcyzk Wonders Await Folk CanCon Chick Boyd The Return of Mr. Chickenman Pop NSFR CanCon Son of Dave Rotten Donnie – Single Blues CanCon Kendra Lyttle Daisy – Single Pop CanCon Dana Reid Beauty in the Darkness Country CanCon mapea Am I Awake? – Single Pop/Instrumental No Simar Drive By – Single World CanCon Simar Let It Happen – Single World CanCon Shjaane Glover EFFERVESCENCE – Single Folk CanCon Eric Hilton A Sky So Close Electronic No Scarlett Sullivan Obvious (Reimagined) – Single Pop No Mark Tonelli Brasiliana World No Raphaela Lose This Race – Single Pop CanCon Strange Plants Lay Your Mind – Single Rock CanCon Glimmerjean & Goode Injured Romantics – Single Rock CanCon Bill Nadeau & Mike Norris Blue Shift Rock CanCon Amy Hopwood Gone to Flowers Folk No Mosaic Unfolding Tiles World No The Accordion of the Musikoro Country The Accordion of the Musikoro Country World No Sheila Dahr Inward Journey World No Vinnin WTM (What’s the Move?) – Single R&B Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Nicole Arrage Solitude – Single Pop CanCon Nicole Arrage déjà vu – Single Pop CanCon Nicole Arrage Scorpios & Geminis – Single Pop CanCon Tommy Douglas Keenan Returns to the Moon Rock CanCon Carina Forget Me Not – Single Pop CanCon The Legendary Ten Seconds The Burston Black Beetle – Single Folk No kpec3 arrival tell the truth or confess… – EP Religious Full EP will be added on March 1st No Tide Harvester Triumph of the Dragon-God Metal No Kyler Schogen Polarized World Rock CanCon Jennifer Foster Shy – Single Folk CanCon The Setting The Setting Jazz No The Early I Want To Be Ready Jazz No Nicole McCabe Color Theory Jazz No Krisj Wannabe Want It All – Single Rock No Faithful a taste of paradise Alternative CanCon Faithful 2 Alternative CanCon Nicholas Campbell People Like To Talk Rock CanCon Geeshan Break In – EP Pop CanCon Harris Allan Buttery Tempo – Single Pop CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

The Accordion of the Musikoro Country – Manahira

Mosaic – Four Moons (IV)

Ishmael Ali – On Nights of the Full Moon, He Dreamed of Buffalo

Concrete Sun – little bug on the water

Mark Tonelli – Twenty One Biscuits

Svetlana – In the Wee Small Hours

Kevin Hays – Big Nick

Harris Allan – Buttery Tempo

Nicole Arrage – Solitude

Geeshan – Too Bad I’m Too Late

Carina – Forget Me Not

Raphaela – Lose This Race

DJ Puce – Kitten Paws

Eric Hilton – The Dharma Lovers

Mapea – am I awake?

Kendra Lyttle – Daisy

The Legendary Ten Seconds – The Burston Black Beetle

Amy Hopwood – I’d rather be older (than dead)

The Andrew Collins Trio – Farewell My Old Friend

Nicholas Bellerose – I’m Going Through (lofi version)

Jennifer Foster – Shy

Shjaane Glover – EFFERVESCENCE

Dana Reid – Skipping the Highs and Lows

Son of Dave – Rotten Donnie

Faithful – bulls**t horses**t

Krisj Wannabe – Want It All

Pumpkin Jumping – Milfbusters

Slip~ons – Waiting for Johnny Marr

The Legal Matters – Shake This Feeling

Kin Kabal – Clear

Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature – Istanbul

Bill Nadeau – A Crude Interest In You

