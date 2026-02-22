New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #119

What’s up, y’all? As always, here are the new submissions that I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Nicholas Bellerose
|I’m Going Through (Lofi Verison) – Single
|Folk
|No
|Svetlana
|In the Wee Small Hours – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Infuriate Souls
|Infuriate Souls
|Metal
|CanCon
|Infuriate Souls
|Surreality – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Slip~ons
|Overtime
|Rock
|CanCon
|Pumpkin Jumping
|Milfology
|Rock
|Last two tracks are explicit
|No
|The Space Between
|Weapon of Choice – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|DJ Puce
|Kitten Paws – Single
|Pop
|No
|Paula Letang
|Giving You More – Single
|Soul
|CanCon
|The Andrew Collins Trio
|Retro
|Folk
|CanCon
|Veranda
|Veranda
|Folk
|CanCon
|Alex Krawcyzk
|Wonders Await
|Folk
|CanCon
|Chick Boyd
|The Return of Mr. Chickenman
|Pop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Son of Dave
|Rotten Donnie – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Kendra Lyttle
|Daisy – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Dana Reid
|Beauty in the Darkness
|Country
|CanCon
|mapea
|Am I Awake? – Single
|Pop/Instrumental
|No
|Simar
|Drive By – Single
|World
|CanCon
|Simar
|Let It Happen – Single
|World
|CanCon
|Shjaane Glover
|EFFERVESCENCE – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Eric Hilton
|A Sky So Close
|Electronic
|No
|Scarlett Sullivan
|Obvious (Reimagined) – Single
|Pop
|No
|Mark Tonelli
|Brasiliana
|World
|No
|Raphaela
|Lose This Race – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Strange Plants
|Lay Your Mind – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Glimmerjean & Goode
|Injured Romantics – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bill Nadeau & Mike Norris
|Blue Shift
|Rock
|CanCon
|Amy Hopwood
|Gone to Flowers
|Folk
|No
|Mosaic
|Unfolding Tiles
|World
|No
|The Accordion of the Musikoro Country
|The Accordion of the Musikoro Country
|World
|No
|Sheila Dahr
|Inward Journey
|World
|No
|Vinnin
|WTM (What’s the Move?) – Single
|R&B
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Nicole Arrage
|Solitude – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Nicole Arrage
|déjà vu – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Nicole Arrage
|Scorpios & Geminis – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Tommy Douglas Keenan
|Returns to the Moon
|Rock
|CanCon
|Carina
|Forget Me Not – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Legendary Ten Seconds
|The Burston Black Beetle – Single
|Folk
|No
|kpec3 arrival
|tell the truth or confess… – EP
|Religious
|Full EP will be added on March 1st
|No
|Tide Harvester
|Triumph of the Dragon-God
|Metal
|No
|Kyler Schogen
|Polarized World
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jennifer Foster
|Shy – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Setting
|The Setting
|Jazz
|No
|The Early
|I Want To Be Ready
|Jazz
|No
|Nicole McCabe
|Color Theory
|Jazz
|No
|Krisj Wannabe
|Want It All – Single
|Rock
|No
|Faithful
|a taste of paradise
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Faithful
|2
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Nicholas Campbell
|People Like To Talk
|Rock
|CanCon
|Geeshan
|Break In – EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|Harris Allan
|Buttery Tempo – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
The Accordion of the Musikoro Country – Manahira
Mosaic – Four Moons (IV)
Ishmael Ali – On Nights of the Full Moon, He Dreamed of Buffalo
Concrete Sun – little bug on the water
Mark Tonelli – Twenty One Biscuits
Svetlana – In the Wee Small Hours
Kevin Hays – Big Nick
Harris Allan – Buttery Tempo
Nicole Arrage – Solitude
Geeshan – Too Bad I’m Too Late
Carina – Forget Me Not
Raphaela – Lose This Race
DJ Puce – Kitten Paws
Eric Hilton – The Dharma Lovers
Mapea – am I awake?
Kendra Lyttle – Daisy
The Legendary Ten Seconds – The Burston Black Beetle
Amy Hopwood – I’d rather be older (than dead)
The Andrew Collins Trio – Farewell My Old Friend
Nicholas Bellerose – I’m Going Through (lofi version)
Jennifer Foster – Shy
Shjaane Glover – EFFERVESCENCE
Dana Reid – Skipping the Highs and Lows
Son of Dave – Rotten Donnie
Faithful – bulls**t horses**t
Krisj Wannabe – Want It All
Pumpkin Jumping – Milfbusters
Slip~ons – Waiting for Johnny Marr
The Legal Matters – Shake This Feeling
Kin Kabal – Clear
Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature – Istanbul
Bill Nadeau – A Crude Interest In You
See y’all enxt time!