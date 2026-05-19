Playlist from Exploring AI Music_May 19, 2026
|
Start Time
|
Title
|0:00
|DecEmbers/Spoken Word
|1:14
|Shadows of Tomorrow
|6:13
|Angel Choir
|11:47
|Spoken Word
|12:30
|Share Love
|18:04
|Tenderly Please
|22:56
|The Marrow and the Lead
|30:14
|Spoken Word
|33:07
|Blessed Peace, Please
|39:19
|Clay Between Your Hands
|46:49
|Help Me Forget
|53:05
|Spoken Word
|53:59
|Every Road, Every Boulevard
My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian
Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.