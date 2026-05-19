Exploring AI Music

EXPLORING AI MUSIC – May 19, 2026

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Playlist from Exploring AI Music_May 19, 2026

Start Time

Title
0:00 DecEmbers/Spoken Word
1:14 Shadows of Tomorrow
6:13 Angel Choir
11:47 Spoken Word
12:30 Share Love
18:04 Tenderly Please
22:56 The Marrow and the Lead
30:14 Spoken Word
33:07 Blessed Peace, Please
39:19 Clay Between Your Hands
46:49 Help Me Forget
53:05 Spoken Word
53:59 Every Road, Every Boulevard

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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