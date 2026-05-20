Northern Lights plays the week’s best new pop, rock, and electronic music from Canadian artists.

Download: Northern Lights – #4 – May 20, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:57 Ginger Lemonade Good Kid 03:54 Back To Life Daijo 06:44 From The City To The Ocean Alex Henry Foster 11:14 Wait Thunder Queens 14:07 Sad In The Sun Leith 17:15 Univers Naomi 19:39 The Fall Crown Lands 24:07 Don’t Touch Haley Smalls 26:46 Heads Up Johnny Orlando 29:07 Out Of Water GUS 32:32 New York J Ember 35:04 How Lucky Am I? Alex Sampson 38:19 Round And Round bbno$ 41:03 Iya Yemoja KARABA, Zapapaya, Okan, Rob Rivera 44:43 Wanna Get Along? Hyaenas 48:14 Are You With Me Jesse Mac Cormack, Pollena 52:37 It’s Chemical Kasablanca, Township Rebellion

Northern Lights airs on CKMS-FM on Wednesdays from 9am to 10am and Fridays from 10pm to 11pm.

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