Northern Lights, Radio Waterloo Production, Shows

Northern Lights – #4 – May 20, 2026

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Northern Lights plays the week’s best new pop, rock, and electronic music from Canadian artists.

Download: Northern Lights – #4 – May 20, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:57 Ginger Lemonade Good Kid
03:54 Back To Life Daijo
06:44 From The City To The Ocean Alex Henry Foster
11:14 Wait Thunder Queens
14:07 Sad In The Sun Leith
17:15 Univers Naomi
19:39 The Fall Crown Lands
24:07 Don’t Touch Haley Smalls
26:46 Heads Up Johnny Orlando
29:07 Out Of Water GUS
32:32 New York J Ember
35:04 How Lucky Am I? Alex Sampson
38:19 Round And Round bbno$
41:03 Iya Yemoja KARABA, Zapapaya, Okan, Rob Rivera
44:43 Wanna Get Along? Hyaenas
48:14 Are You With Me Jesse Mac Cormack, Pollena
52:37 It’s Chemical Kasablanca, Township Rebellion

Northern Lights airs on CKMS-FM on Wednesdays from 9am to 10am and Fridays from 10pm to 11pm.

Click here to go to the Northern Lights homepage

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