Northern Lights plays the week’s best new pop, rock, and electronic music from Canadian artists.
Download: Northern Lights – #4 – May 20, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:57
|Ginger Lemonade
|Good Kid
|03:54
|Back To Life
|Daijo
|06:44
|From The City To The Ocean
|Alex Henry Foster
|11:14
|Wait
|Thunder Queens
|14:07
|Sad In The Sun
|Leith
|17:15
|Univers
|Naomi
|19:39
|The Fall
|Crown Lands
|24:07
|Don’t Touch
|Haley Smalls
|26:46
|Heads Up
|Johnny Orlando
|29:07
|Out Of Water
|GUS
|32:32
|New York
|J Ember
|35:04
|How Lucky Am I?
|Alex Sampson
|38:19
|Round And Round
|bbno$
|41:03
|Iya Yemoja
|KARABA, Zapapaya, Okan, Rob Rivera
|44:43
|Wanna Get Along?
|Hyaenas
|48:14
|Are You With Me
|Jesse Mac Cormack, Pollena
|52:37
|It’s Chemical
|Kasablanca, Township Rebellion
Northern Lights airs on CKMS-FM on Wednesdays from 9am to 10am and Fridays from 10pm to 11pm.
Click here to go to the Northern Lights homepage